Grand Old Bigotry: Republican Senator John Kennedy Attacks Arab Witness With Racist Rant About Hamas

Republicans are a shameless bunch when it comes to blatantly disrespecting people on the basis of political affiliation, gender, sexual identity and race. In their world, the more disrespectful that you are, the more favorably you will be perceived by their base of deplorables. One might even call that base a “basket”.

Senator John Neely Kennedy proved himself to be a very unlikeable conservative earlier this week when he hatefully addressed the executive director of the Arab American Institute Maya Berry. According to NewRepublic reporting, Berry testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee during a hearing about terrorism and hate crimes that both Arab and Jewish Americans have experienced since the October 7 attack that ignited the war between Israel and Palestine.

Senator John Neely Kennedy had no intention of listening and learning from Ms. Berry, he was solely focused on disparaging her and labeling her a terrorist member of Hamas by asking, “You support Hamas, do you not?” To which Berry replied, “Hamas is a foreign terrorist organization that I do not support, but you asking the executive director of the Arab American Institute that question very much puts the focus on the issue of hate in our country.”

Kennedy is literally the reason that the hearing is taking place because people like him continue to stoke the fires of hatred and division.

Kennedy continued, “You support Hezbollah too, don’t you?” Over interjections from the senator, Berry said, “Again, I find this line of questioning extraordinarily disappointing, Senator. You have Arab American constituents that you represent.… The answer is I don’t support violence, whether it’s Hezbollah, Hamas, or any other entity that invokes it.” “You can’t bring yourself to say no, can you?” Kennedy persisted. “Do you support or oppose Iran, and their hatred of Jews?”

Peep the video of the exchange below.

November 5 is less than two months away. Please go vote. Get these trash a** soup cookies out of office.