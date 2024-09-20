The Athlete’s Foot’s Bustling Beltline Headquarters Gives ATL Community Enrichment For The Sole [Exclusive]

The Athlete’s Foot’s new ATL location does more than just sell footwear, it pays homage to the southern city’s sneaker culture while enriching the community.

The global retailer of athletic-inspired lifestyle and streetwear ranging from footwear to apparel and accessories, recently had a ribbon cutting at its new store in the heart of Atlanta at 931 Monroe Drive, Suite 113E, bringing more than just sneakers to the city’s bustling Beltline.

As a company focused on creating hyper-localized retail experiences, President and GM of Americas Matt LaFone told BOSSIP that the new location which also serves as The Athlete’s Foot headquarters, is designed to reflect Atlanta’s unique culture while celebrating its hometown heroes.

Before the opening, The Athlete’s Foot proudly partnered with Black-owned businesses to develop the flagship location, enlisting T. Dallas Smith & Co . , the largest black African American-owned commercial real estate firm in the country, to continue its standing collaboration with The Athlete’s Foot on finding locations for new stores focused on underserved black and minority communities. J.M. Lee Construction Co. , founded by Morehouse graduate Justin Lee, served as the general contractor, while Atlanta artist Aysha Pennerman will be contributing vibrant murals celebrating local culture.

“This is Atlanta,” LaFone explained about the hub that includes Pennerman’s stunning work inspired by ATL’s history, including tributes to icons like Martin Luther King Jr, and an homage to Outkast.

“Everything from the wallpaper, to the imageries, to the lightbox and custom sculptures, gives this store a true connection to the community,” he added.

The new location is more than just a retail space, however, it’s a community hub and a space where local residents can come together, learn, and grow. LaFone told BOSSIP that the flagship store will provide Tuesday tutoring for local students, while other initiatives will offer opportunities for local entrepreneurs to host pop-up shops and teach skills.

“We want this to be a very engaging environment,” said LaFone. “Mothers can come in with their kids, and we’ll put on cartoons so they can relax. This space is for everyone.”

The Athlete’s Foot’s dedication to the community goes beyond its walls. The company notes that it has a longstanding commitment to supporting local causes, with 25% of its marketing spend going directly back into the neighborhoods the locations serve. In 2023 alone, the company provided 300,000 meals, gave $50,000 in scholarships, and dedicated 60,000 hours to community service.

“We want to leave the neighborhood in a better place after we open a store,” LaFone said while noting that the flagship store will continue this mission with a variety of volunteer programs, sponsorships, and educational initiatives.

LaFone also highlighted the importance of Atlanta’s sneaker culture, which has long been part of the city’s identity.

“Sneakers are very democratic,” LaFone who believes Atlanta, with its unique blend of Southern hospitality and cultural cool, is one of the top three sneaker markets in the country, alongside New York and Los Angeles, explained to BOSSIP. “Anybody can have a pair, and you can see Migos, Big Boi, or André 3000 wearing the same ones.”

As for his own personal sneaker collection, the footwear guru told BOSSIP that he has a closet packed with rare finds that hold a special place in his heart.

What’s more special to him, however, is how The Athlete’s Foot’s new flagship location will serve as a center of retail and cultural significance.

“Community first,” said LaFone. “From the neighborhood, for the neighborhood.”







