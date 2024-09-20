Lupita Nyong’o, The Tuckers, Tanya Sam & Jeanell English Attend ‘The Wild Robot’ Screening At Atlanta’s Fernbank Museum
A number of celebs were recently seen on the ATL scene for a family-friendly screening of an epically animated film.
The Atlanta screening of The Wild Robot presented In partnership with Elizabeth & Minnie Publishing featured Lupita Nyong’o at Fernbank Museum produced by Driven by LMG.
Attendees enjoyed light bites, posed for photos, and participated in kid-friendly fun.
Kandi and Todd Tucker, who brought their children Blaze and Ace Tucker, were seen on the scene…
as well as Elizabeth & Minnie Publishing founders Jeanell English and Tanya Sam.
The ladies introduced the film to the crowd on behalf of Elizabeth & Minnie, their independent publishing house dedicated to identifying and amplifying stories of Asian, Black, Indigenous, Latino, and Middle Eastern communities with an emphasis on women.
Also spotted was ESSENCE Contributing Entertainment Editor Okla Jones who chatted with Nyong’o about the film.
The Wild Robot Tells The Story Of Robot ROZZUM unit 7134
The Wild Robot is described as an epic adventure that follows the journey of a robot—ROZZUM unit 7134, “Roz” for short — that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings, gradually building relationships with the animals on the island and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling.
The Wild Robot stars Academy Award® winner Lupita Nyong’o (Us, The Black Panther franchise) as robot Roz; Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as fox Fink; Emmy winner Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek, Best in Show) as opossum Pinktail; Oscar® nominee Bill Nighy (Living, Love Actually) as goose Longneck; Kit Connor (Heartstopper, Rocketman) as gosling Brightbill and Oscar® nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, this summer’s The Fall Guy) as Vontra, a robot that will intersect with Roz’s life on the island.
What do YOU think about the celebs spotted at The Wild Robot ATL screening?
