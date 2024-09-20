Lupita Nyong’o, The Tuckers, Tanya Sam & Jeanell English Attend ‘The Wild Robot’ Screening At Atlanta’s Fernbank Museum

A number of celebs were recently seen on the ATL scene for a family-friendly screening of an epically animated film.

The Atlanta screening of The Wild Robot presented In partnership with Elizabeth & Minnie Publishing featured Lupita Nyong’o at Fernbank Museum produced by Driven by LMG.

Attendees enjoyed light bites, posed for photos, and participated in kid-friendly fun.

Kandi and Todd Tucker, who brought their children Blaze and Ace Tucker, were seen on the scene…

as well as Elizabeth & Minnie Publishing founders Jeanell English and Tanya Sam.

The ladies introduced the film to the crowd on behalf of Elizabeth & Minnie, their independent publishing house dedicated to identifying and amplifying stories of Asian, Black, Indigenous, Latino, and Middle Eastern communities with an emphasis on women.

Also spotted was ESSENCE Contributing Entertainment Editor Okla Jones who chatted with Nyong’o about the film.

