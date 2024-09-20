Actors

Lupita Nyong’o, The Tuckers, Tanya Sam & Jeanell English Attend ‘The Wild Robot’ Screening At Atlanta’s Fernbank Museum

Published on September 20, 2024

A number of celebs were recently seen on the ATL scene for a family-friendly screening of an epically animated film.

The Wild Robot

The Atlanta screening of The Wild Robot presented In partnership with Elizabeth & Minnie Publishing featured Lupita Nyong’o at Fernbank Museum produced by Driven by LMG.

The Wild Robot

The Wild Robot

Attendees enjoyed light bites, posed for photos, and participated in kid-friendly fun.

The Wild Robot

The Wild Robot

The Wild Robot

The Wild Robot

Kandi and Todd Tucker, who brought their children Blaze and Ace Tucker, were seen on the scene…

The Wild Robot

The Wild Robot

as well as Elizabeth & Minnie Publishing founders Jeanell English and Tanya Sam.

The Wild Robot

The ladies introduced the film to the crowd on behalf of Elizabeth & Minnie, their independent publishing house dedicated to identifying and amplifying stories of Asian, Black, Indigenous, Latino, and Middle Eastern communities with an emphasis on women.

The Wild Robot

Also spotted was ESSENCE Contributing Entertainment Editor Okla Jones who chatted with Nyong’o about the film.

The Wild Robot

The Wild Robot

Hit the flip for more.

The Wild Robot Tells The Story Of Robot ROZZUM unit 7134

The Wild Robot

The Wild Robot is described as an epic adventure that follows the journey of a robot—ROZZUM unit 7134, “Roz” for short — that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings, gradually building relationships with the animals on the island and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling.

The Wild Robot stars Academy Award® winner Lupita Nyong’o (Us, The Black Panther franchise) as robot Roz; Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as fox Fink; Emmy winner Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek, Best in Show) as opossum Pinktail; Oscar® nominee Bill Nighy (Living, Love Actually) as goose Longneck; Kit Connor (Heartstopper, Rocketman) as gosling Brightbill and Oscar® nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, this summer’s The Fall Guy) as Vontra, a robot that will intersect with Roz’s life on the island.

The Wild Robot

The Wild Robot

The Wild Robot

What do YOU think about the celebs spotted at The Wild Robot ATL screening?

