Tia Kemp And Rick Ross Coparenting Relationship Boils Over

Tia Kemp Accuses Rick Ross Of Appearing On Diddy ‘Tapes’ & Murder-For-Hire: ‘I’m Finna Send The Feds Over There’

Published on September 23, 2024

Tia Kemp and Rick Ross‘ baby mama drama took a serious turn with threats to “send the feds” over accusations about the rapper’s dealings with Diddy and even murder. The two have taken to social media several times over the years to throw shade at one another. However, it looks like their rocky relationship is too far gone after Kemp’s recent rant.

3rd Annual Rick Ross Car & Bike Show

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Kemp and Ross share one child, who is now 18 years old. Nevertheless, Kemp is seemingly fed up with Ross and his family because now she is accusing her child’s father of murder and murder-for-hire. The mother of three recently posted a new rant to Instagram in which she addressed Ross and his family. After Ross’s sister, Tawanda Roberts, accused Kemp of attacking her, Kemp responded directly to her.

“So we finna clock this tea right here, Renee,” Kemp began. “Since you want to stay keeping up s***, we finna talk about some real tea. Your brother over there paying people to put hits out and n***as running off with his money, and it’s getting back to me.”

According to HipHopDX, Kemp then threatened to alert the authorities.

“So now, I’m finna send the feds over there to y’all motherf***ing empire,” she stated.

To add fuel to the fire, Kemp began naming names, showing that she was serious. The “Aunt-Teas” podcast host alleged that Ross had something to do with the death of someone she called “Miss Carol.”

“Next, we’re going to talk about Miss Carol’s murder,” she stated. “Y’all know who Miss Carol is. You know that’s behind your brother. I’m finna make sure her family sues y’all whole estate ’cause that case [did] not [close]. You know the lady that was killed leaving from my momma house getting her hair done that time.”

Kemp doubled down on Ross’s involvement and implicated him in a separate murder.

“And it’s behind your brother and his drama. You know that. You know! ‘Bout that man who was killed in front of Black house,” she stated.

Tia Kemp Alleges That Rick Ross Is Involved In The Diddy Debacle

Rick Ross & Diddy The Big Game Weekend 2020

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

While this is not the first time Kemp and Ross have taken low blows at one another, this might be the most shocking yet. However, Kemp also alluded to Ross’s involvement with Sean “Diddy” Combs. As BOSSIP reported, Combs was recently arrested on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Since Diddy’s downfall, Kemp has weaponized Ross’s relationship with Diddy for her online rants.

Most recently, Kemp stated that Ross is probably scared as he may appear on the footage Diddy created during his frequent parties and “freak-offs.”

“Don’t be scared now!” she stated. “No Diddy. You scared now, huh? I know you on them tapes. Freaky b****. I know you is. 10 children having motherf***er. I ain’t gonna let off you … What you quiet for? Nobody wants to see your Louis [Vuitton] outfits and sneakers, b****. Nobody don’t don’t care to see the jets no more. You running out of h*es now. Go over there and give Diddy a hug. Go ride the bike with him, you fat b***h.”

At this time, Rick Ross nor his time has addressed the allegations.

 

