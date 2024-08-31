Recording Artists

Rick Ross Talks Strategic Approach To Rap Beef

If You Say So: Rick Ross Hints He Only Gets Involved In Rap Beef If There’s ‘Something To Gain’– ‘I’m Going To Have Some Fun’

Published on August 31, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rick Ross - Miami Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival

Rick Ross – = Source: Mireya Acierto / Getty

Rick Ross recently insisted to Shannon Sharpe that he only jumps in rap beef when he can leverage it in his favor.

Shannon Sharpe is undoubtedly one of the top podcasters in the culture right now. After successfully kicking the year off with his hellacious Katt Williams Club Shay Shay interview, Sharpe is continuing to flourish with his other podcast Nightcap with Chad Johnson

Related Stories

On the latest episode, the hosts sat down with Rick Ross and according to Complex, they questioned him about his Drake beef.

“I thought all y’all was cool?” Sharpe asked Ross around the 6-minute mark.

“I’mma be honest on some rap s*** it was no conspiracies,” replied Rozay. “Rozay name was said, I’mma jump off the porch, that’s what I do. … I’mma jump off the porch and I’m going to have some fun. That’s what I did, I had some fun.”

Sharpe must keep his ear to the streets because he asked Ross how he determines who he responds to. Amid Rick Ross’ beef with Drake,  The Game actually dissed the Port Of Miami rapper, but he seemingly ignored it.

“Is it something to gain for you?” asked Rick Ross on Nightcap. “Somebody wake up and hate on Shay Shay, hate on Ocho, I mean… Let’s sit back. Because not responding is a response when you a boss.”

It honestly seems as though Ross was on a semi-clout chase and The Game was a non-factor in the grand scheme of things. It’s odd that he would insert himself in one beef, and then ignore The Game’s direct smoke.

Maybe if The Game had more clout Rozay would “jump off the porch” for him.

Watch Rick Ross on Nightcap below.

 

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Chad Johnson Chad Ocho Cinco Johnson club shay shay Newsletter nightcap Rick Ross Shannon Sharpe

More from Bossip
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage

Is It Giving Baecation? Latto & 21 Savage Reignite Romance Rumors In Seemingly Boo’d Up Boat Pics

Actor Jussie Smollett Appears Outside Of Court After It Was Announced That All Charges Have Been Dropped Against Him
15 Items

Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia attend "Single Not Searching" Premiere Hosted By Lisa Raye

You Got It, Big Money! Porsha Williams Claims Simon Guobadia Owes Her $700K After He Reveals Alleged ‘RHOA’ Star’s Income

Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky attend FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES

I’m Leaving With Something! Denzel Washington Hilariously Hijacks A$AP Rocky’s Watch Mid-Interview: ‘That Watch Is Gone!’

Allan Mueses Mugshot
2 Items

Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

Hugo Hernandez-Mendez x Dacara Thompson

Maryland Man Charged With Murder After Missing 19-Year-Old Dacara Thompson Found Dead

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close