If You Say So: Rick Ross Hints He Only Gets Involved In Rap Beef If There’s ‘Something To Gain’– ‘I’m Going To Have Some Fun’

Rick Ross recently insisted to Shannon Sharpe that he only jumps in rap beef when he can leverage it in his favor.

Shannon Sharpe is undoubtedly one of the top podcasters in the culture right now. After successfully kicking the year off with his hellacious Katt Williams Club Shay Shay interview, Sharpe is continuing to flourish with his other podcast Nightcap with Chad Johnson

On the latest episode, the hosts sat down with Rick Ross and according to Complex, they questioned him about his Drake beef.

“I thought all y’all was cool?” Sharpe asked Ross around the 6-minute mark. “I’mma be honest on some rap s*** it was no conspiracies,” replied Rozay. “Rozay name was said, I’mma jump off the porch, that’s what I do. … I’mma jump off the porch and I’m going to have some fun. That’s what I did, I had some fun.”

Sharpe must keep his ear to the streets because he asked Ross how he determines who he responds to. Amid Rick Ross’ beef with Drake, The Game actually dissed the Port Of Miami rapper, but he seemingly ignored it.

“Is it something to gain for you?” asked Rick Ross on Nightcap. “Somebody wake up and hate on Shay Shay, hate on Ocho, I mean… Let’s sit back. Because not responding is a response when you a boss.”

It honestly seems as though Ross was on a semi-clout chase and The Game was a non-factor in the grand scheme of things. It’s odd that he would insert himself in one beef, and then ignore The Game’s direct smoke.

Maybe if The Game had more clout Rozay would “jump off the porch” for him.

Watch Rick Ross on Nightcap below.