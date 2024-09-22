Food & Drink

Turkey Leg Hut Closed Due To Major Health Violations in Houston

Popular Texas Turkey Leg Hut Halted Over Hazardous Health Code Hiccups

Published on September 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Houston’s iconic Turkey Leg Hut, infamous for a surprisingly strict dress code, found itself in hot water about following the health code and was forced to close for dozens of “serious health code violations.”

Turkey Leg Hut at the Tiger2Dozen Oyster Pop Up

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images / Getty

The Houston Health Department reported a whopping 35 violations, including plumbing leaks, improper food storage, and workers not wearing proper kitchen attire. With so many issues at play, the popular restaurant will remain closed until they’ve addressed all concerns and passed a follow-up inspection.

The health department made it clear that public safety is the top priority. In a statement, officials emphasized, “We take public health very seriously and will monitor the situation.” The laundry list of violations included unrefrigerated turkey legs, cups stored on the floor, food kept outdoors, and more. That’s definitely not the kind of vibe customers expect when lining up (and dressed up) for their famous turkey legs.

Turkey Leg Hut took to Instagram to break the news, explaining that they’ll be closed this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for what they’re calling “renovations.” While the restaurant hopes to bounce back quickly, this is just the latest bump in the road for the Texas hotspot.

The Struggle Was Real For The Turkey Leg Hut Before It Closed For 35 Health Code Violations

Earlier this year, Turkey Leg Hut filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, with documents revealing a staggering $5 million in debt. And that’s not the only legal drama they’ve been facing. Back in 2018, co-owner Nakia Price was hit with a lawsuit for allegedly failing to pay rent on the restaurant’s lease, a case that’s still dragging on in court. Add to that a 2022 lawsuit from US Foods claiming the restaurant owed over $1 million in unpaid fees, and things are looking a bit messy for the Houston favorite.

As if that wasn’t enough, in March of this year, a fire broke out inside Turkey Leg Hut’s business office. Thankfully, Nakia shared that the restaurant itself wasn’t affected, and they were able to continue serving up their signature dishes. But with the recent health department shutdown, it seems the road to recovery for Turkey Leg Hut just got a little longer.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

black owned Black owned restaurants Food For Your Information Houston Texas Newsletter Put on Blast Turkey Leg Hut

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Candyman Production Stills

17 Black Horror Films To Watch Every October

Global Grind
Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards Dinner

Kamala Harris Delivers A Powerful Style Moment In Sergio Hudson At The CBCF Gala

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Mayor Eric Adams holds a South Brooklyn Rally for re-...

Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams Drops Out of Race For Mayor, New Yorkers Say Good Riddance

Hip-Hop Wired
JoAnn Chesimard photographed in Cuba

Assata Shakur, Freedom Fighter And Icon Of Resistance, Passes Away At 78

MadameNoire
Latest News
Cardi B x Crissle West
2 Items

‘B***h, You Could Never!’ Cardi B Drags ‘Disgusting’ Crissle West’s Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris attend Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - After Party

Locked In Again? Exes Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Spotted Seemingly Spinning The Block In Boo’d Up Beach Pics

STRUT: Brian Jordan Jr.

#BOSSIPSounds Brian Jordan Jr. Sizzles In ‘STRUT’ Video With HBCU Help From Dazzling Dancers, Big Freedia, Olivia Lux, Jessica Betts & Victor Jackson [Exclusive]

Priscilla Williams-Till x Emmett Till

Emmett Till’s Cousin, Priscilla Williams-Till, Running For US Senate in Mississippi

Cardi B and JT
2 Items

Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide

Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close