Kanye West Settles Battery Lawsuit With Man Alleging Assault

Kanye West Settles Battery Lawsuit With Man Alleging He Was Struck & Humiliated While Seeking An Autograph

Published on September 23, 2024

Kanye West's Vultures Listening Experience In Haikou

Source: China News Service / Getty

Kanye West seems to be over the legal fallout from his actions in recent years, settling a battery case with a known photographer.

During Kanye West’s turbulent 2022, he had several run-ins with paparazzi which mirrored his early 2010’s behavior. In the 2010s as Kanye adapted to being one of the most famous people in the world he had a rough relationship with media.

On January 13, 2022 autograph dealer Justin Poplawski allegedly waited outside a Los Angeles warehouse waiting for Kanye to emerge for a signature. Instead, he alleges Kanye exited the warehouse hurled cuss words, and promised violence if he didn’t leave.

“Get the f–k [out of] here before I beat you the f–k up. I’m going to make a f–king example out of you.” Justin alleges Kanye yelled him before striking him. “So do you want to get attacked for real?” Ye allegedly asked after striking him.

Just alleges he asked Ye to apologize but he refused leaving him confused as he’s gotten autographs on previous occasions. According to InTouch Weekly, Justin sued and is now settling his lawsuit with Kanye West. Furthermore, he alleges he was left with medical bills and emotional trauma. The amount of the settlement hasn’t been disclosed however Ye denies any wrongdoings. Also, Ye allegedly claims he acted to “protect him” and believes his actions at the moment were “justified,” said his lawyer.

Another “just sign the autograph” story in celebrity lore when not doing so comes back to bite entertainers in the long run.

