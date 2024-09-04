National

Woman Says Kanye West Used Mind Control During Bizarre Theft

Louisville Woman Alleges Kanye West ‘Telegraphically’ Told Her To Steal Vehicle With Child Inside

Published on September 4, 2024

Kanye West - Anonymous Club Fashion Show - Berlin Fashion Week SS25

Kanye West – Source: Matthias Nareyek / Getty

A Louisville woman is alleging Kanye West used mind-control to make her steal a vehicle with a child inside.

We’ve lived enough eras of Kanye West’s different phases to know he is unpredictable and will say whatever comes to his mind but his blabbering is usually harmless.

Kanye has always been used in the press for clicks, but the latest person using his name may have the best fictional story yet.

 

According to WEHT,Louisville, Kentucky woman who played Grand Theft Auto in real life blames Kanye West for “using mind control” to cause her actions.

On August 30, citizens witnessed 28-year-old Ricki Smith attempting to break into vehicles before entering a vehicle that had a child inside.

WEHT reports that the mom told police that she was taking her child to daycare and had to stop at the store. After seeing Smith get into her vehicle, the woman pulled her out by the hair and said she wanted to file charges because her child was still in the backseat.

Smith alleged her vehicle broke down while traveling to Evansville and Kanye “telepathically” told her to steal a car to replace it.

Police eventually located Smith’s car off Highway 64 but her excuse still landed her in Vanderburgh County Jail. The story has gone viral partly due to Ye’s now-deleted Twitter rant about “mind control.”

USA Today reports the rant happened the same week he met Donald Trump at the White House.

