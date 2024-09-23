You Can Hear Her Diamonds! Doja Cat Addresses Joseph Quinn Ring Rumors

Are wedding bells ringing for Doja Cat???

On Sept. 21, the 28-year-old singer took to the stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, where she caused quite a stir by flashing a large ring on her left hand during her performance. While singing a verse from her popular song, “Agora Hills,” the hitmaker popped out her hand and proudly flaunted her shiny ring to the audience, according to a video posted to X on Sept. 22.

Fans quickly began speculating whether the huge shiny rock meant she and her new boyfriend, Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn, were getting engaged. However, the excitement was short-lived. In a since-deleted post on X, Doja Cat—whose full name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini—swiftly shut down the rumors, leaving fans to breathe a sigh of relief or disappointment, depending on their perspective.

“No, I’m not engaged its a David Yurman ring with no rocks in it,” the “Paint The Town Red” singer penned on Sept. 22.

For now, it seems that romance is still in the air between the famous couple, but wedding plans are not on the horizon.

Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn were spotted packing on PDA in London last month.

In mid August, Doja Cat made her relationship with the 30-year-old actor official when the two were spotted sharing some affectionate moments during an outing in London. Photos obtained by the gossip blog DeuxMoi captured the “Say So” singer resting her head on the shoulder of the A Quiet Place: Day One actor as they enjoyed a night out at Dingwalls, looking cozy and carefree. The Independent reported that the two were also seen having drinks before their close encounter at Dingwalls.

The couple’s romance comes almost two years after Doja Cat first expressed her interest in the star following the release of Stranger Things Season 4, which caused a bit of drama at the time. Doja Cat contacted Noah Schnapp, a castmate of the Hollywood standout, asking him to let Joseph know to hit her up and to find out if he was single. Instead of passing along her message, Noah posted her request in a now-deleted TikTok in July 2022, captioning the photo with;

“Thirsty Doja.”

The Grammy-winner slammed Noah for being “so unbelievably socially unaware and wack,” in a TikTok video posted that same month.

Although she was frustrated by the sharing of her private DM, Doja Cat continued to express her crush on Joseph publicly. In a now-deleted X post from May 2022, she boldly stated;

“Joseph Quinn fine as s–t.”

Looks like Doja Cat manifested her man!