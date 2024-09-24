Movies

'Sinners' Trailer Reveals Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan's Latest

‘SINNERS’: Michael B. Jordan Does Double Duty In Devil Doomed Depression-Era Dixie

Published on September 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

We’re so excited to share the new trailer for SINNERS, Ryan Coogler’s latest collaboration with Michael B. Jordan.

SINNERS

Source: Courtesy / Warner Bros. Pictures

Trailer For Ryan Coogler’s ‘SINNERS’ Promises Demons, Ghosts And Magic

There has been tons of chatter about this film on the internet for quite some time, with most folks referring to the film as Coogler and MBJ’s “vampire movie” for the longest. In the trailer below, you hear Jordan’s voice explain he’s been all over this world and seen men die in ways he didn’t even know were possible, but he’s never seen demons, ghosts or magic until now.

Watch the trailer below:

Wow what did you think? That was so powerful.

The idea of racial violence colliding with supernatural beings is terrifying.

What Is SINNERS About?

Here’s the synopsis for SINNERS:

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, SINNERS stars Jordan in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller and Delroy Lindo.

Michael B. Jordan Teased SINNERS Trailer Release On Instagram

Jordan teased the film’s release on Instagram Monday, but aside from key art featuring two different versions of his face, very little else could be interpreted.

The actor also tagged actresses Hailee Steinfeld and Wunmi Mosaku, the latter who appeared in Lovecraft Country.

We’re already guessing this trailer will draw a ton of comparisons to the HBO series, likely because of the Jim Crow era racism and violence depicted. We were fascinated to see Jordan acting alongside himself in the trailer, but the studio’s release confirms he’ll be holding down the role as both brothers in the film.

The film is produced by Coogler and frequent collaborators Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield and Rebecca Cho.

We’re huge fans of Ryan Coogler’s work and are already impressed with this SINNERS rollout. This is a huge get for Warner Bros as we’ve heard that this film has franchise potential.

Speaking of franchises, Coogler’s behind-the-camera artisans include his Black Panther collaborators: director of photography Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Oscar-winning production designer Hannah Beachler, editor Michael P. Shawver, Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, and Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter.

“You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.”

SINNERS

Source: Courtesy / Warner Bros. Pictures

This image here definitely conveys a certain level of fear that has us in so much suspense.

Are you excited to see SINNERS? The film arrives in theaters March 7, 2025.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

For Your Viewing Pleasure lovecraft country Michael B. Jordan racism Ryan Coogler Vampires

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Closing ceremony of the 78th Cannes Film Festival

Halle Berry's Wellness Evolution: Aging, Fashion, Fitness And Beauty Redefined

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025

Hot Boy Fall? Klay Thompson Gives Dry Answer Regarding Meg Thee Stallion, X Thinks They Split

Hip-Hop Wired
Bad Bunny Most Wanted Tour - San Juan, PR

The Ultimate Bad Bunny Super Bowl 2026 Setlist: Songs He Could Perform

Global Grind

Atlanta Lights Up: Serayah, Tyler Lepley, Kandi Burruss & More Dazzle At ‘Ruth & Boaz’ Screening Party

MadameNoire
Latest News
Cardi B x Crissle West
2 Items

‘B***h, You Could Never!’ Cardi B Drags ‘Disgusting’ Crissle West’s Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris attend Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - After Party

Locked In Again? Exes Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Spotted Seemingly Spinning The Block In Boo’d Up Beach Pics

STRUT: Brian Jordan Jr.

#BOSSIPSounds Brian Jordan Jr. Sizzles In ‘STRUT’ Video With HBCU Help From Dazzling Dancers, Big Freedia, Olivia Lux, Jessica Betts & Victor Jackson [Exclusive]

Priscilla Williams-Till x Emmett Till

Emmett Till’s Cousin, Priscilla Williams-Till, Running For US Senate in Mississippi

Cardi B and JT
2 Items

Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide

Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close