‘SINNERS’: Michael B. Jordan Does Double Duty In Devil Doomed Depression-Era Dixie

We’re so excited to share the new trailer for SINNERS, Ryan Coogler’s latest collaboration with Michael B. Jordan.

Trailer For Ryan Coogler’s ‘SINNERS’ Promises Demons, Ghosts And Magic

There has been tons of chatter about this film on the internet for quite some time, with most folks referring to the film as Coogler and MBJ’s “vampire movie” for the longest. In the trailer below, you hear Jordan’s voice explain he’s been all over this world and seen men die in ways he didn’t even know were possible, but he’s never seen demons, ghosts or magic until now.

Watch the trailer below:

Wow what did you think? That was so powerful.

The idea of racial violence colliding with supernatural beings is terrifying.

What Is SINNERS About?

Here’s the synopsis for SINNERS:

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, SINNERS stars Jordan in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller and Delroy Lindo. Michael B. Jordan Teased SINNERS Trailer Release On Instagram Jordan teased the film’s release on Instagram Monday, but aside from key art featuring two different versions of his face, very little else could be interpreted. The actor also tagged actresses Hailee Steinfeld and Wunmi Mosaku, the latter who appeared in Lovecraft Country. We’re already guessing this trailer will draw a ton of comparisons to the HBO series, likely because of the Jim Crow era racism and violence depicted. We were fascinated to see Jordan acting alongside himself in the trailer, but the studio’s release confirms he’ll be holding down the role as both brothers in the film. The film is produced by Coogler and frequent collaborators Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield and Rebecca Cho. We’re huge fans of Ryan Coogler’s work and are already impressed with this SINNERS rollout. This is a huge get for Warner Bros as we’ve heard that this film has franchise potential. Speaking of franchises, Coogler’s behind-the-camera artisans include his Black Panther collaborators: director of photography Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Oscar-winning production designer Hannah Beachler, editor Michael P. Shawver, Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, and Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter. “You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.”

This image here definitely conveys a certain level of fear that has us in so much suspense.

Are you excited to see SINNERS? The film arrives in theaters March 7, 2025.