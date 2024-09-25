Khaliifah ibn Rayford Daniels ‘Abdul Qudduus AKA Marcellus Williams Executed By State Of Missouri

Marcellus Williams chose the name Khaliifah Ibn Rayford Daniels ‘Abdul Qudduus upon taking his Shahada and dedicating his life to Islam. At 6:00 p.m. CST on Sept. 24, 2024, Khaliifah was executed by order of the state of Missouri following a 2001 conviction for the gruesome murder of Felicia Gayle, he was 55-years-old. A “jury of his peers,” then only including one Black person, deliberated and decided that Khaliifah had stabbed Gayle 43 times while she was in the shower in 1998.

For 26 years until his dying day, Khaliifah maintained his innocence.

BOSSIP previously reported that the state’s Supreme Court and Republican Governor Mike Parson denied his request for clemency.

CNN reports that one of Khaliifah’s lawyers, Larry Komp, spoke to the media following his client’s death.

“While he would readily admit to the wrongs he had done throughout his life, he never wavered in asserting his innocence of the crime for which he was put to death tonight,” Komp said. “Although we are devastated and in disbelief over what the State has done to an innocent man, we are comforted that he left this world in peace.”

Khaliifah’s last statement was witnessed on Sept. 21, and it is the stuff of legend.

“All Praise Be To Allah In Every Situation!!!”

Rest peacefully, Khaliifah ibn Rayford Daniels ‘Abdul Qudduus.