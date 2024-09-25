Civil Rights & Social Justice

Marcellus Williams Executed By State Of Missouri

Khaliifah ibn Rayford Daniels ‘Abdul Qudduus AKA Marcellus Williams Executed By State Of Missouri

Published on September 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Marcellus Williams

Source: Marcellus Williams Legal Team / Marcellus Williams’ legal team

 

Marcellus Williams chose the name Khaliifah Ibn Rayford Daniels ‘Abdul Qudduus upon taking his Shahada and dedicating his life to Islam. At 6:00 p.m. CST on Sept. 24, 2024, Khaliifah was executed by order of the state of Missouri following a 2001 conviction for the gruesome murder of Felicia Gayle, he was 55-years-old. A “jury of his peers,” then only including one Black person, deliberated and decided that Khaliifah had stabbed Gayle 43 times while she was in the shower in 1998.

For 26 years until his dying day, Khaliifah maintained his innocence.

BOSSIP previously reported that the state’s Supreme Court and Republican Governor Mike Parson denied his request for clemency.

CNN reports that one of Khaliifah’s lawyers, Larry Komp, spoke to the media following his client’s death.

“While he would readily admit to the wrongs he had done throughout his life, he never wavered in asserting his innocence of the crime for which he was put to death tonight,” Komp said. “Although we are devastated and in disbelief over what the State has done to an innocent man, we are comforted that he left this world in peace.”

Khaliifah’s last statement was witnessed on Sept. 21, and it is the stuff of legend.

“All Praise Be To Allah In Every Situation!!!”

Rest peacefully, Khaliifah ibn Rayford Daniels ‘Abdul Qudduus.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Bolitics For Your Information R.I.P. SMH

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

ASU FAMU Honey Beez

Fatphobia On The Field: FAMU Announcer Tries To Diss ASU Honey Beez — And Police Black Women’s Bodies — With Ozempic Jab

MadameNoire
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-RED CARPET

Nicki Minaj Puts ‘The Breakfast Club’ On Notice Over Cardi B Beef Reporting

Hip-Hop Wired
Woman Drinking Pill With Water at Office in a Relaxed Setting

7 Essential Vitamins For Black Women And Why They Matter

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

What Jay-Z’s Halftime Choices Say About Race, Culture & Representation

Global Grind
Latest News
Cardi B x Crissle West
2 Items

‘B***h, You Could Never!’ Cardi B Drags ‘Disgusting’ Crissle West’s Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris attend Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - After Party

Locked In Again? Exes Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Spotted Seemingly Spinning The Block In Boo’d Up Beach Pics

STRUT: Brian Jordan Jr.

#BOSSIPSounds Brian Jordan Jr. Sizzles In ‘STRUT’ Video With HBCU Help From Dazzling Dancers, Big Freedia, Olivia Lux, Jessica Betts & Victor Jackson [Exclusive]

Priscilla Williams-Till x Emmett Till

Emmett Till’s Cousin, Priscilla Williams-Till, Running For US Senate in Mississippi

Cardi B and JT
2 Items

Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide

Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close