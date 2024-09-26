Delusional Diddy Lawyer Denies Disgraced Music Mogul Had 1,000 Bottles Of Baby Oil, Costco Claims Bad Boy ‘Buys In Bulk’

Following news of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ arrest, his lawyer is responding to all of the backlash over what was seized from his home.

The disgraced music mogul was taken into police custody in New York City and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution a little over a week ago. Now, his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, is opening up about his client’s alleged “freak offs” along with the 1,000 bottles of baby oil that were now infamously seized from his home.

“I don’t know where the number 1,000 came,” Agnifilo admitted to TMZ in a preview of their upcoming documentary, The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment. “I can’t imagine it’s thousands.”

In response, it was confirmed that the number came from the federal document, to which Agnifilo replied that he wasn’t “really sure what the baby oil has to do with anything.”

“I guess,” he said when it was suggested that the baby oil was used as lubrication during orgies. “I don’t know what you need 1,000—one bottle of baby oil goes a long way. I don’t know what you’d even need 1,000 for.”

As for why the rapper had so many bottles in his possession, Combs’ attorney explained that it was simply because the Bad Boy buys in bulk.

“He has a big house, he buys in bulk…I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home.”

In addition to his questionable comments about the baby oil, Agnifilo also revealed in the Downfall of Diddy documentary that the Bad Boy founder is going to testify in court.

“I don’t know that I could keep him off that stand,” said the attorney.

“I think that he is very eager to tell his story, and I think he will tell every part of his story, including what you see on the video,” Agnifilo insists, referencing the leaked hotel footage of Combs violently assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie. “So I expect it’s gonna be explained by the both of us.” “He has his story, and he has a story, that I think, only he can tell in the way he can tell it in real time,” his attorney continued. “And it’s a human story, it’s a story of love, it’s a story of hurt, it’s a story of heartbreak.”

TMZ Studios’ documentary, The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment, premieres tonight on Tubi.