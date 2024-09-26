Pop Culture

50 Cent's Diddy Abuse Allegations Doc Coming To Netflix

Dedicated Diddy Detractor 50 Cent’s Puffy Abuse Allegations Doc Is Coming To Netflix, Vows To ‘Give A Voice To The Voiceless’

Published on September 26, 2024

50 Cent & Diddy

Source: Paras Griffin/Shareif Ziyadat/Getty

50 Cent’s upcoming documentary on Diddy’s alleged history of abuse has a home with Netflix and promises to “give a voice to the voiceless.”

One of Diddy’s loudest critics has always been perenially petty 50 Cent who’s harped on his dislike for the Bad Boy mogul for years. Things reached a fever pitch in the dislike department for 50 however, after news broke of Diddy’s settlement with ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura followed by the onslaught of abuse allegations from others.

In December, 50 Cent blasted the disgraced mogul and said a documentary about Diddy’s downfall was coming. Now, it looks like it’s officially on the way.

According to Variety, Fif’s documentary about Diddy’s abuse was bought by Netflix and the untitled project is already in production with Alexandria Stapleton directing.

“This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far,” 50 Cent and Stapleton said in an exclusive statement to Variety. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives. While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’ story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture. We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions.”

News of the Netflix partnership comes just a week after federal agents arrested Diddy on several charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. The arrest and charges are allegedly way overdue and 50 and Stapleton seemingly have some new info to share.

The project has no set release date but will be produced under Fif’s G-Unit Film and Television conglomerate.

