Public Figures

Stephen A. Smith Talks Rumors He's Seeking $100M Contract

Mo’ Money: Stephen A. Smith Addresses Rumors He’s Seeking $100M ESPN Contract– ‘I’m Fully Aware Of What I’m Worth’

Published on September 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Stephen A. Smith - Invest Fest 2024

Stephen A. Smith – Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

 

Legendary sports personality Stephen A. Smith addressed rumors that he wants $100M from ESPN.

In recent years ESPN made massive cuts to its talent roaster but it was clear Stephen A. Smith wasn’t going anywhere. Next year Smith will be in the last year of his contract with ESPN and rumors suggest negotiations have already begun.

One of the most rampant rumors is that he’s seeking a hefty 5-year contract renewal worth $100M.

According to Complex, SAS addressed the rumors head on this week while appearing on Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace.

“The word on the street is that you want something in the range of $100 million for five years, True?” asked Wallace, to which Smith refused to say an exact number.

“I’m not getting specific as it pertains to numbers, because only a fool discusses his own negotiations while negotiating,” Smith said. “I would ask, respectfully, pay attention to the industry, see what people are getting paid. See how much money they’re making and what they’re bringing to the table. Dak Prescott just signed a contract for $240 million. He’s making $60 million a year.”

Host Chris Wallace pushed back on the comparison of an NFL QB like Prescott but of course, Stephen A. shrugged off the difference of opinion. Smith highlighted Dak is one of the highest paid despite not having multiple playoff wins in almost a decade.

“I’m sorry, in our respective industries, I win,” he continued. “And I’m fully aware of what I’m worth, and I will never apologize to that for anybody.”

If we’re being honest, the chances ESPN would ever let Stephen A. Smith walk away are almost slim to none so he may get his $100M asking.

On the other hand, if for some reason he decides to leave he will be just fine as Stephen A. Smith is already dominating on YouTube and fans will go wherever he goes.

You can watch the full exchange between Chris Wallace and Stephen A. below.

 

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Contract Demands Dak Prescott ESPN ESPN First Take Newsletter Stephen A. Smith

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Diddy Sentenced To 4 Years In Prison On Prostitution Charges, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
Columbia Pictures' "Caught Stealing" New York Premiere

Real Recognize Real: Black Social Media Users Rally Around Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Pick

Global Grind
Loving African American wife kissing her husband on the cheek

National Boyfriend Day: 7 Meaningful Ways To Celebrate Your Man

MadameNoire
2020 Essence Magazine Wellness House

Why Dr. Jackie Says Women Must Take Charge Of Their Health

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Latest News
Cardi B x Crissle West
2 Items

‘B***h, You Could Never!’ Cardi B Drags ‘Disgusting’ Crissle West’s Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris attend Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - After Party

Locked In Again? Exes Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Spotted Seemingly Spinning The Block In Boo’d Up Beach Pics

STRUT: Brian Jordan Jr.

#BOSSIPSounds Brian Jordan Jr. Sizzles In ‘STRUT’ Video With HBCU Help From Dazzling Dancers, Big Freedia, Olivia Lux, Jessica Betts & Victor Jackson [Exclusive]

Priscilla Williams-Till x Emmett Till

Emmett Till’s Cousin, Priscilla Williams-Till, Running For US Senate in Mississippi

Cardi B and JT
2 Items

Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide

Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close