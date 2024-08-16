Athletes

Robert Griffin III Confirms ESPN Firing With Clip From 'Friday'

‘Fired On Your Day Off’ Robert Griffin III Carefree Cackles About ESPN Termination With ‘Friday’ Clip

Published on August 16, 2024

Sports personality Robert Griffin III confirmed that he was fired from ESPN but he’s clearly finding humor in the situation.

In the sports media landscape, you can be employed today and gone tomorrow, especially at ESPN which seems to restructure its roster yearly. Unless your name is Stephen A. Smith or Pat McAfee, you might be expendable from the network and one of its sports personalities just found that out.

According to The NY Times, the latest round of layoffs included popular host Robert Griffin III fresh off his trip to Paris for the 2024 Olympics. The move was reportedly powered by financial reasons due to ESPN approaching the end of its fiscal year.

September marks the end of fiscal year 2024 and TV salaries aren’t cheap so it’s all about the profit.

After the news broke many doubted the validity despite credible sources making the announcement. In true Robert Griffin III fashion, he confirmed the news on social media with a clip from the movie Friday.

After tweeting the iconic “How you get fired on your day off” scene he took a more serious approach. He thanked everyone from “the booth to the studio” before thanking the fans and reflecting on the past three years with gratitude and appreciation.

Based on his tweets it feels like his next move could already be in motion.

You can read RGIII’s entire statement below.

ESPN fired Friday Newsletter RGIII tweet robert griffin III Robert Griffin III Tweet

