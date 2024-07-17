Not So Fast: ESPN Reportedly Has ‘Zero Interest’ In Skip Bayless Reunion After ‘Undisputed’ Exit

ESPN is reportedly silencing chatter and rumors of a reunion with Skip Bayless after he departs from Undisputed.

Sports Media personalities are polarizing, and the way we consume them is in the midst of change. Regardless of how you feel about Skip Bayless, he was a catalyst in the rise of several careers. Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith admittedly wouldn’t be where they are without an opportunity from Skip.

Unfortunately for Skip, while they adapted in an ever-changing world he has gone stale.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Skip is exiting Undisputed after a turbulent post-Shannon Sharpe decline in viewership. After the news surfaced many suggested he return to ESPN opposite his former co-hosts Sharpe and Smith.

According to Front Office Sports, ESPN is shooting down any notion of a reunion with Skip after he exits FS1.

“We are set with the current First Take rotation, and wish Skip the best on his future endeavors,” an ESPN spokesman told FOS.

Skip joining Stephen A Smith on First Take would be a victory lap of epic proportions, and we can understand why it would seem likely. However, ESPN’s hit show is No. 1 in ratings with a sizable gap between its competitors.

Skip built his career being LeBron James’ top hater, but it seems the King’s career might outlive his.