Angela White Accused Of Almost Blinding Ex During Alleged Attack, Tokyo Toni Takes Credit For The Beating–‘Now You Wanna Play Games’

Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna, is embroiled in legal troubles following a domestic violence lawsuit filed by her ex-boyfriend, rapper Twin Hector. On Sept. 23, Hector accused the 36-year-old mother of two of physical and verbal abuse during their three-year relationship citing a 2021 incident in which he claimed she nearly blinded him. In a surprising development, White’s mother, Tokyo Toni, posted a video on Sept. 27 taking responsibility for the alleged attack.

According to PEOPLE, in his lawsuit, filed with the California Supreme Court on Monday, Hector detailed a pattern of excessive drinking and drug use that he claimed fueled White’s violent outbursts. He described a particularly alarming incident from September 2021, when she allegedly assaulted him while he was asleep, delivering multiple “closed-fisted punches” and knee kicks to his body and face that left him injured. Hector stated he was “virtually blinded” by the assault, prompting White to call her doctor, who advised him to see various medical specialists.

Hector’s injuries were allegedly so bad that the doctor recommended he see a plastic surgeon, an ophthalmological surgeon, and a neurologist for treatment. Twin, who was in a relationship with White from 2020 to 2023, alleged that he experienced violent abuse from the 36-year-old entrepreneur and former reality star throughout their time together, including multiple instances where she allegedly threatened to kill him.

Inside the complaint, Twin Hector said the told court officials that White had “violence and anger issues resulting from her abuse of alcohol for many years and that the primary victims of such violence and abuse are the partners with whom she is in intimate relationships.”

Twin said he “loved” and cared for the former dancer and “would always do his best to avoid the blows” until she became sober. However, White never showed “remorse” for her actions.

“At no point did [Chyna] ever show sincere remorse to [Twin] or, on his suggestion, seek medical and/or psychological treatment for her propensity for violence,” the suit stated per PEOPLE.

White has not yet responded to the lawsuit, but her mother, Tokyo Toni, intervened on Friday to defend her daughter against Twin’s accusations.

In a video obtained by Ken Barbie, Toni—whose real name is Shalana Hunter—claimed that she was the one who allegedly assaulted him while he was sleeping that night in 2021.

“Let me break something down to you, Hector. Don’t tell no muthaf— king lies, bitch! I beat yo muthaf—king ass like the f—k I said I was,” Toni shouted. “I said I was coming to LA and whoop ya muthaf—king ass for playing games with me and my muthaf—king daughter. So, now you want to play games and say she did that to you?”

Yikes!

Twin claimed he suffered a broken nose, deep cuts on his face, a scar on his eyelid, whiplash, nerve damage, daily headaches, and insomnia from White’s alleged attack. Or… from Toni in this case?

This isn’t the first time that White has been accused of physical abuse.

In White’s 2022 lawsuit against the Kardashians, her ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian claimed that during a heated argument in December 2016, she put a gun to his head.

He also alleged that she tried to strangle him with an iPhone cord and hit him with a six-foot metal rod. White later referred to the incident in court as her just “being funny,” maintaining that these types of bizarre exchanges were frequent throughout their relationship.

What do you think of this wild story?