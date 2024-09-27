Anti Social Social Club Celebrates Upcoming ‘My Hero Academia: You’re Next’ Release With Capsule Collection

Streetwear brand Anti Social Social Club is creating a unique blend of anime culture and streetwear for their latest collaboration. My Hero Academia is a wildly popular global brand, and ahead of the anime’s upcoming release, they’ve partnered with Anti Social Social Club.

My Hero Academia: You’re Next, a 2024 animated film and the fourth movie in the My Hero Academia series, hits theaters on Oct. 11, and to celebrate, ASSC has curated a hero-based capsule collection for the film’s release. The capsule will consist of tops and tees featuring scenes between Dark Might and Izumi Midoriya. Tote bags with Iuku Midoriya, football mesh jersey in two colorways, the All Might and Izuku graphics. Also included will be a trucker hat, 32 oz Nalgene bottle, Oxford Shirt and Tie.

The clothing will be available in sizes XS up to XXL with pricing ranging from $29 up to $125. The capsule drops on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 8 a.m. PST/ 11 a.m. EST only on Anti Social Social’s official website. It’s a first come first serve release, but hopefully you can collect your favorite piece.

You can click after the jump to take a better look at the collection.