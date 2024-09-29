You ‘Snooze’, You Lose: SZA Reveals She’s Going Through A Breakup While Rocking Bugged Out Disguise

SZA is definitely going through a little something these days, and she might be bugging out over boy trouble again.

During a recent episode of Hot Ones, in which she donned a bug mask, the “Snooze” singer admitted that she’s in the midst of a breakup.

“I’m going through a break-up, it’s hot as fuck, and these [pointing to the hot sauces] were enjoyable and I’m excited for my album,” she said.

Her answer came after host Sean Evans asked her where she was in life and tried to get to the bottom of her bug costume.

“In the realm of like, being a person is so daunting, and like, being in your own skin and the whole Sheboygan, and like, the freedom of, yeah, for no other reason that I’m just tired of being…not a bug,” she said about her disguise. “It’s like, what the fuck? Wouldn’t you want to be a bug if you could be anything else?”

SZA has been outspoken throughout the summer about what she desires in love, including saying she wants to be “choked in it.”

“I wanna be loved so madly I can’t think I can’t breathe I can’t BE I WANNA BE TRAPPED IN THE EVER DOWNWARD SPIRAL OF HYSTERIA THAT IS LOVE I WANNA DROWN AND SUFFOCATE IN ITTTT AAAAHHHHHHHHH CHOKE ME IN LOVE PLEASE !!!,” she said.

She did, however, seem to moderately enjoy her time on the show and was able to get Evans to open up more about himself.

“I have so many questions for you, are you married?” she asked.

She went on to infer that his singlehood was due to him putting Hot Ones before his dating life.

“Do you feel like this is more exciting than any connection you would have with the opposite sex?”

SZA seems…fun.