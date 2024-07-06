Bossip Video

SZA is keeping it real about keeping a man, and just like her music, it’s some seriously relatable content. Honestly, same, sis!

The “Snooze” singer sat down for an honest episode of Chicken Shop Date and shared some insight into why she feels she can easily attract men but isn’t able to keep their interest.

“Yeah I feel like I can catch ’em but I cannot keep ’em. They get with me and then they realize I’m f***ing weird and then they’re like ‘Alright’,” she said. “The butt makes it seem like it’s normal. On the outside, I want to shake a** and do all the normal things. But I also wanna just…I wanna swim in the swamp and I wanna like collect methane gas with my man. That’s my type of s***.”

She also gave host Amelia Dimoldenberg some tips on how to be more flexible.

“You need a catalyst. Like somebody to do it for you.”

Dimoldenberg seemed a bit confused by SZA‘s suggestions and the TDE artist said what everyone was thinking,

“Why else would your legs be over your head?”

Well, the men who are passing on SZA’s weirdness may want to reconsider what they’re leaving on the table.

SZA also recently hung out with GOAT-ed gymnast Simone Biles ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics to talk about her athletic past and why she chose music over gymnastics.

“When it was clear to me that I wasn’t going to be a national gymnast I was like ‘ok let me see what I can do,'” she said.

The wholesome hang-out also included SZA and Biles competing in a handstand competition while giggling like old girlfriends. And it wouldn’t be a hang between two magical Black girls without some love being spread.

“This was my dream to talk to you,” SZA told Simone, “You’re like my wildest dreams. I have never seen anything like you, no one has, but it’s just like ‘wow’.”

Adorable.

Check out SZA’s full interview on Chicken Shop Date below.