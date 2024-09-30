That’s That Thique: Beyoncé Flaunts Her Denim-Clad Cakes In New Levi’s ‘Launderette’ Ad

Beyoncé stripped down to her skivvies for a new Levi’s commercial that pays homage to the brand’s iconic 1985 “Launderette” ad.

Released on Sept. 29, the updated commercial features Beyoncé in Levi’s iconic 501 jeans and her signature cowboy hat as she struts into a laundromat to wash her clothes. In the original ad, British model and singer Nick Kamen famously stripped down to his boxers while tossing his Levi’s into a washing machine.

In the revamped version released Sunday, Beyoncé honors the classic moment by removing her crisp denim jeans and tossing them into the machine, while showcasing her curves in a pair of white boxers and a white t-shirt, before settling down with a newspaper. The scene is set to her hit song “Levii’s Jeans,” featuring Post Malone, from her acclaimed album Act II: Cowboy Carter.

According to Cosmopolitan, hours after the new improved “Launderette” ad debuted, denim sales for Levi’s soared by 500%. Beyoncé’s trusted fanbase, the BeyHive, also lit up the internet with excitement, calling the commercial “iconic” and and “legendary.”

Some fans noticed an “Uncle Johnny” sign in the background, a heartfelt tribute to Bey’s late uncle, who passed away due to complications from AIDS. In the past, Bey has frequently acknowledged his profound influence on her musical career.

Beyoncé Said She Was “Honored” To Take Part In The Ad

In a statement, Beyoncé expressed her excitement about collaborating with Levi’s to revive the nostalgia and style of their iconic 1985 ad. The artist behind Lemonade also shared that she has been a long-time admirer of Levi’s, a brand she views as the embodiment of American pride.

“My song ‘Levii’s Jeans’ celebrates what I believe is the ultimate Americana uniform — something we all wear with pride. I am honored to work with Levi’s® to create quintessential American iconography.”

The star added;

“Denim on denim has often been seen through a male lens, so this reimagining campaign, which celebrates the iconic female perspective, is important to me. I look forward to exploring innovative ways for our visions to align in empowering women and honoring their strength.”

As you can imagine, the BeyHive is loving the ad and expressing their joy on social media.

Beyoncé Has Been Busy Lately

Beyoncé has been on the go.

Over the weekend, the mother of three was in Paris celebrating the launch of her new whisky brand, SirDavis. For this special occasion, the “BREAK MY SOUL” singer stole the spotlight in a stunning gold sequin Gucci dress paired with glamorous gold platform heels.

The star wore her signature blond hair in a chic bob and complemented the ensemble with a fresh manicure designed with the SirDavis logo. Lori Harvey, Canadian concert pianist Hélène Mercier and several other stars were in attendance.

The Grammy Award-winning singer’s new whisky brand is inspired by her paternal grandfather, Davis Hogue, who was a successful moonshiner in the American South during Prohibition, according to the liquor company’s website.

What do you think of Bey’s new “Laundrette” ad? Tell us in the comments.