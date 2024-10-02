Food & Drink

Uncle Nearest Founder Fawn Weaver Supports Beyoncé & Lebron

Uncle Nearest CEO Fawn Weaver Salutes Beyoncé & LeBron James On New Alcohol Ventures– 'Take All Their Money'

Published on October 2, 2024

Fawn Weaver, Beyoncé, LeBron James

Fawn Weaver, Beyoncé, & LeBron James – Source: Getty/FilmMagic/Marcus Ingram/Michael Buckner/Billboard

Uncle Nearest founder Fawn Weaver is applauding Beyoncé and LeBron James’ spirit moves.

In the spirits industry, there aren’t many Black faces and there’s even less Black ownership. We usually see a celebrity endorsement that will come and go amid the competitive nature of the space. Beyoncé recently announced her SirDavis whisky in partnership with LVMH, while LeBron James recently partnered with Hennessy on limited edition bottles.

Fawn Weaver, co-founder and chief historian of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, recently addressed rumors that Beyoncé and Lebron’s ventures in the spirits space are hurting her business.

In an Instagram video posted Tuesday, the CEO shut down the chatter and championed LeBron and Beyoncé’s recent work. She also offered a piece of advice to the King and Queen on their new adventures, telling them simply; “Take all their money.”

“To my #Village who have expressed concern over the past few weeks about what you perceive as some of the big spirit conglomerates trying to slow the growth of @unclenearest:

Fear not, as I certainly am not. 🙏🏽 They haven’t been able to, and they will never be able to, because of YOU. 🫶🏽💪🏽 And they will soon learn what you already know:

We are not playing checkers.

We are not playing chess.

We are playing Go.

Expanding territory for every future generation.”

While many patrons were astonished to see Fawn so openly supportive, it’s critical to remember this is what Uncle Nearest lives and breathes. At the core of the brand is spirits and quality implementation while ensuring there’s room for everyone.

Fawn also used the post to announce that the brand’s “Nearest Green Tennessee Whiskey” will be making its debut soon.

Fawn Weaver using her platform to uplift fellow African Americans in the spirits space and promote another product launch was perfection, and we’re excited for her brand’s latest product.

You can watch Fawn’s full video on the rumors below.

