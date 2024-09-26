Celebrity

LeBron James Celebrates Hennessy Collab With Private LA Dinner

Seen On The Scene: LeBron James Celebrates New Hennessy Collaboration With Intimate Private Event Inside LA’s Memorial Coliseum

Published on September 26, 2024

LeBron James Hennessy Dinner

Source: Jojo Korsh/BFA (Courtesy of Hennessy) / Jojo Korsh/BFA (Courtesy of Hennessy)

LeBron James recently celebrated his new collaboration with Hennessy with a private dinner inside Los Angeles’ Memorial Coliseum.

Global sports icon LeBron James spent the summer securing the Gold for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics and is finally getting time to unwind. James’ collaboration with Hennessy debuts today, and he celebrated with a private dinner.

On Wednesday, September 25, Hennessy and LeBron took over Los Angeles’ Memorial Coliseum to celebrate the exciting project alongside Savannah James, Anthony Davis, Nas, Maverick Carter, Sara Jeff, and more.

According to a press release, Hennessy has unveiled a limited edition V.S. bottle by LeBron available soon on Hennessy’s official website.

“This first-time collaboration between Hennessy and LeBron James unites two giants in their respective fields and brings an unexpected twist to fans and the industry alike. Their mutual respect, shared drive for excellence and commitment to pushing boundaries makes this partnership a celebration of greatness and serves as a reminder that Hennessy is made for more.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DAYvz-sMk-p/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The bottle features “vibrant” and “distinctive designs” as a salute to LeBron’s global impact on and off the court. The bottle and gift box will also feature an illustrative portrait of James blended in purple and orange.

 

 

 

Check out exclusive pictures from LeBron’s private dinner courtesy of JoJo Korsh for BFA after the flip.

 

LeBron James’ summer was filled with winning gold medals, getting his son Bronny drafted to the Lakers, and now a collaboration with Hennessy.

The celebration of the product was massive and even included the unveiling of a “larger-than-life” light projection mural on the Coliseum created by Stefania Tejada.

You can take an exclusive look at the evening in all its glory below.

