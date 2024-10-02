VPDebate: Tim Walz Exposes JD Vance’s 2020 Election Denier-ism, Vance Freaks Out When Fact-Checked

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Donald Trump’s boy toy JD Vance took the stage last night to debate ideas and allow the America people to decide who they would like to see as part of the new presidential administration.

Let’s keep it a buck, nothing about this debate will even remotely change the trajectory of the polls nor the ballot box on November 5. That said, being that both men will be next in succession if anything were to happen to the president. It’s good to know who they are and where they stand on the most important issues that voters are facing.

For his part, JD Vance spent most of the night trying to put smiling, polite, Yale-educated lipstick on his pig führer in Donald Trump. Vance tried his damnedest to keep up this facade until Governor Walz put him to the test. Walz asked Vance a very simple question, “Did he [Trump] lose the 2020 election?” This should have been an easy question to answer. The fact that Vance is on a ticket for the vice presidency in 2024 is proof in and of itself; however, when your primary objective in life is to shine Donald Trump’s oxford wingtips with your tongue, “easy” becomes embarrassingly difficult…

Another moment that had social media abuzz with commentary was when JD Vance started whining about being fact-checked in real-time after telling his favorite bald-faced lie about Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio.

MAGA bootlickers like Megyn Kelly were big mad.

Being mad that the facts aren’t properly highlighted says a lot about someone who wants to work in the highest levels of government.

What did you think about the debate? Who do you think won? Do you think this has any impact on the allegedly “undecided” bloc of voters?