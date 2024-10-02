Longtime Diddy Detractor Wendy Williams Breaks Her Silence On His Sex Trafficking Arrest: ‘It Is About Time’

Wendy Williams is speaking out about Sean “Diddy” Combs’ arrest for the first time and the “How You Doinnnnn?” dignitary isn’t holding back.

Just a couple weeks after the disgraced music mogul was arrested, Wendy Williams is speaking about Diddy’s rapid fall from grace for the very first time. On Sept. 16, Combs was arrested in New York City and indicted on racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution, with more alleged victims continuing to come forward to tell their stories.

“What is really weird is that I have been told by so many people, ‘Wendy, you called it,'” Williams said during an interview with DailyMail.com. “Including some people from my family who have said the same.”

The former talk show host went on to reference the surveillance video of the Bad Boy founder assaulting his ex Cassie Ventura in a hotel in 2016 that was released by CNN back in May.

“You know how I feel about that? It is about time,” she said of Combs’ arrest. “To see this video on TV of [Cassie] getting pummeled … it was just horrific.”

She continued,

“But now you have to think, how many more times? How many people? How many more women? It’s just so horrible.”

Williams has been a longtime critic of Diddy. During an episode of her talk show back in 2015, Wendy gave her thoughts on the power imbalance of Cassie dating the rapper following one of his and Ventura’s many breakups before their eventual split in 2018.

“My thing about when you date a mogul is that it’s really difficult to avoid them because if you use your head, you never know when they’re going to pop up on the scene,” Williams said in the December 2015 episode, according to E! Online.

She went on to point out that with the power and finances he had, it wouldn’t be difficult for him to see her if he wanted, whether she was interested or not.

“I’m already paranoid as a person,” Williams continued, “but to know somebody could actually swoop down on me in the middle of nothing would scare the bejesus out of me!”

As we all know now, Wendy was onto something.