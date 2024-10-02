Celebrity

Wendy Williams Breaks Silence On Diddy's Arrest: 'It Is About Time'

Longtime Diddy Detractor Wendy Williams Breaks Her Silence On His Sex Trafficking Arrest: ‘It Is About Time’

Published on October 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wendy Williams is speaking out about Sean “Diddy” Combs’ arrest for the first time and the “How You Doinnnnn?” dignitary isn’t holding back.

2019 NYWIFT Muse Awards

Source: Lars Niki / Getty

 

Just a couple weeks after the disgraced music mogul was arrested, Wendy Williams is speaking about Diddy’s rapid fall from grace for the very first time. On Sept. 16, Combs was arrested in New York City and indicted on racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution, with more alleged victims continuing to come forward to tell their stories.

“What is really weird is that I have been told by so many people, ‘Wendy, you called it,'” Williams said during an interview with DailyMail.com. “Including some people from my family who have said the same.”

The former talk show host went on to reference the surveillance video of the Bad Boy founder assaulting his ex Cassie Ventura in a hotel in 2016 that was released by CNN back in May.

“You know how I feel about that? It is about time,” she said of Combs’ arrest. “To see this video on TV of [Cassie] getting pummeled … it was just horrific.”

She continued,

“But now you have to think, how many more times? How many people? How many more women? It’s just so horrible.”

Williams has been a longtime critic of Diddy. During an episode of her talk show back in 2015, Wendy gave her thoughts on the power imbalance of Cassie dating the rapper following one of his and Ventura’s many breakups before their eventual split in 2018.

“My thing about when you date a mogul is that it’s really difficult to avoid them because if you use your head, you never know when they’re going to pop up on the scene,” Williams said in the December 2015 episode, according to E! Online.

She went on to point out that with the power and finances he had, it wouldn’t be difficult for him to see her if he wanted, whether she was interested or not.

“I’m already paranoid as a person,” Williams continued, “but to know somebody could actually swoop down on me in the middle of nothing would scare the bejesus out of me!”

As we all know now, Wendy was onto something.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Cassie Diddy lifetime wendy williams Newsletter

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three

Snowflakes Melting: MAGA Country Fumes As Bad Bunny Sits During "God Bless America" At Yankees Game

Hip-Hop Wired
Former Vice President Kamala Harris is speaks at the Wiltern on Monday, Sept. 29, as part of her book tour promoting "107 Days," her new books about her short sprint of a presidential campaign in 2024 after President Biden decided not to seek reelection

Free At Last! Kamala Harris Drops The Niceties And The F-Bomb: ‘These Motherf–kers Are Crazy’

MadameNoire
"Seen & Heard" World Premiere - 2025 SXSW Conference And Festival

Issa Rae Just Added ‘Marathon Runner’ To Her Résumé

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Why Is Diddy Trying To Serve His Prison Sentence At FCI Fort Dix In New Jersey?

Global Grind
Latest News
NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York
6 Items

One Baddie After Another: Latto, Teyana Taylor, Mariah The Scientist & More Stun At Star-Studded NikeSKIMS Launch In NYC

Young Thug speaks at 2021 Revolt Summit
2 Items

Race Swap Shenanigans: Young Thug Channels Audacity Of Caucacity & Hard ‘R’ Ridiculousness On New Album, ‘UY SCUTI’

Kevin Mazur

Belcalis Vs. Barbie Brawl: A B C D E F G, Cardi Claps Back At Nicki, Trading Shots Over Album Sales & Alleged ‘Cocaine Barbie’ Tales

Saucy Santana performs at 2025 Kentuckiana Pride Festival & Parade

Saucy Santana Shocks Fans With Update After Allegedly Leaving Waffle House On Stretcher

Invest Fest 2023
16 Items

Here’s What Happened When Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Was Sentenced To More Than 4 Years In Prison

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Red Carpet

Cardi B Gets Candid About The End Of Her Marriage To Offset, Remembers ‘Feeling The Love Dying’ From Both Sides

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close