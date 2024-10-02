Crime

Kentucky sheriff Mickey Stines kills friend Judge Kevin Mullins

Hide Ya Kids: Kentucky Sheriff Fatally Shoots Judge Friend 8 Times After Allegedly Finding Daughter’s Number In Cell Phone

Published on October 2, 2024

Sex trafficking, and child sexual abuse are real problems plaguing America right now and parents are hyper-vigilant about protecting their sons and daughters from sick people who want to take advantage of them.

According to CNN report, Lechter County, Kentucky Sheriff Shawn “Mickey” Stines is on trial for “allegedly” killing his best friend, Judge Kevin Mullins, after allegedly finding his young daughter’s cell phone number saved in Mullins’ phone. While “allegedly” is the correct way to communicate the charges against Stines, his lawyers are not denying that he did indeed shoot Mullins as video footage of the incident was played in court and released to the public. That said, Stine’s counsel is attempting to reduce their client’s charge from murder to manslaughter as Stines has pleaded not guilty to the more serious charge.

In the 20-second video that was played in court, Stines can be seen shooting Mullins multiple times while the judge cowered on the floor under his desk. Stines can also be seen firing another volley of rounds as he leaves the judge’s chambers.

Warning! The following video is graphic in nature.

The motive for the killing will be a major part of the jury determining manslaughter versus murder. A witness saw Stines and Mullins having lunch with a group of people just hours prior to the shooting. One of the people in that group, Kentucky State Police Det. Clayton Stamper, testified that there was no sense of anger or malice during the meal but he did hear Mullins asked Stines: “Do we need to meet private in my chambers?“

Stamper also confirmed another important fact during his testimony.

“I was told that Sheriff Stines had tried to call his daughter, and he had tried to call his daughter from the judge’s phone also,” said Stamper, who confirmed that phone records showed that the cell phone of Stines’ daughter had previously been called from the judge’s phone.

The fact that the judge had previously contacted Stines’ daughter is suspect to say the very least. Stamper also testified that upon surrendering himself to authorities, Stines told one of the officers “They’re trying to kidnap my wife and kid.”

Stines could face the death penalty if he is convicted.

