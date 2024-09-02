Feds Name Diddy & Daphne Joy In Subpoena Of Miami Hotel For Investigation Into An Alleged Sex Trafficking Ring

Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ legal troubles are far from finished after federal prosecutors issued a subpoena naming the mogul and Daphne Joy in a sex trafficking investigation.

Things may have seemed somewhat quiet for the embattled Bad Boy founder, but the feds were staying low and building a case for the grand jury. TMZ reports prosecutors from the Southern District of New York are looking into Diddy’s past with his alleged former fling Daphne Joy, and a Miami hotel.

Last week, Diddy and his legal team asked the judge to throw out the lawsuit from Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, which alleged drug and sex trafficking. The motion to dismiss called these claims, which also named Daphne, “blatant falsehoods” and “tall tales.” However, the feds are looking way deeper than the months Jones spent working with Diddy on his latest album.

Federal Prosecutors Name Diddy & Daphne Joy In Subpoena For Miami Hotel Records Since 2008

The subpoena requested nearly 30 years of details from the luxury Miami hotel about Diddy, Daphne, and his other associates. The probe covers “check-in and check-out dates, room numbers, guest preferences and requests, and billing information, including room service” since January 1, 2oo8, per TMZ. And that’s just the beginning.

Investigators also demanded copies of IDs, vehicle information, email and mailing addresses, phone numbers, computer IP addresses, payment records, and surveillance footage.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Homeland Security staged bi-coastal raids on Diddy’s Miami and Los Angeles homes in March. Sources claimed that law enforcement interviewed three women and a man with plans to interview three others about allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms.

During the raids, agents searched for similar records to this new subpoena, including “photos, emails, texts, itineraries, hopefully names,” and “specific communications,” according to The New York Post.

Diddy’s attorney, Jonathan Davis, issued a statement to TMZ maintaining his innocence amid the investigation and eight civil lawsuits for alleged sexual assault and sex trafficking.

“No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and without any proof. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judiciary process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail against these and other baseless claims in court,” Davis said.

Daphne Joy recently spoke out to deny the claims that she was a “sex worker” for Diddy, which his nemesis and her baby daddy, 50 Cent, relentlessly trolled them about. Her reps declined to comment on the subpoena to TMZ.