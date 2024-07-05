Bossip Video

Kendrick Lamar marked Independence Day by dropping his F.A.N. free “Not Like Us” video featuring his fianceé, his children and alllll the homies from Compton.

While the Drake vs. Kendrick beef might be over, Kendrick is still taking a rightful victory lap.

As previously reported, after their back-and-forth, Kendrick hosted his Juneteenth Pop Out, performing his disses live for the first time while smashing Amazon Music viewership records.

Across Prime Video and Twitch, the live broadcast earned the most minutes watched of any Amazon Music production ever.

Days later, the Compton native was spotted at various spots in his hometown shooting his “Not Like Us” video.

Play

Now, it’s finally here with a July 4 release date to play into his “colonizer” allegations against Drake while reminding the world that the 6 God isn’t even from here.

He also silenced rumors that his business partner Dave Free fathered a son with his fiancée Whitney Alford by having Whitney in the Dave Free-produced music video.

Other “Not Like Us” guest appearances include TDE, Demar DeRozan, Mustard and Kendrick Lamar’s children. Near the end of the video, the entire Lamar family takes a celebratory Crip Walk on Drake’s grave before ending the video with a caged owl.

Watch “Not Like Us” below.