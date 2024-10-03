Hate Führer Donald Trump Vows To Deport Legal Haitian Migrants In Ohio If Elected POTUS Again

At this point, you’ve likely heard the viral audio of Donald Trump saying, “They’re eating the dogs, they’re eating the cats” on just about every type of social media video that exists. You may find them hysterical, however, do remember, those words have real consequences for real Black people who live in the Springfield, Ohio area, and trust us when we say, they are not ki-ki’ing with you.

Trump and his boy toy running mate JD Vance are advancing their line of attack against Haitian migrants with full force as the November 5 election day draws closer and closer. According to Newsweek, Trump told NewsNation reporter Ali Bradley that if elected, he plans to revoke Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and the legal citizenship status of Haitian people in Springfield so that he can have them deported immediately.

“Springfield is such a beautiful place, have you seen what’s happened to it?” Trump said. “It’s been overrun. You can’t do that to people. They have to be removed.” “Absolutely I’d revoke [TPS],” he continued. “And I’d bring ’em back to their country.”

Please don’t take our word for it. Hear it from the horse’s mouth in the video below.

Is that possible, you ask? Well, here’s what Cornell Law School immigration law professor Stephen Yale-Loehr told Newsweek in a previous article:

“People here on parole or temporary protected status have a status, so they shouldn’t be put into deportation proceedings unless a separate ground of deportability (e.g., a criminal conviction) applies to them,” he added.

Trump and Vance are desperate. They are saying and doing anything that they believe will appeal to the lowest-hanging fruit of their base in hopes that it will galvanize them to vote. It just might work unless rational people with the good sense that God gave them also show up to vote. November 5 is right around the corner. Be ready!