New Diddy Allegations Include A Pregnant Woman

New Diddy Accusations Involve A Pregnant Woman, Alleged Spiking Of Drinks With Horse Tranquilizer

Published on October 3, 2024

The legal case against Sean “Diddy” Combs is only getting worse.

'Sean 'Diddy' Combs:Sean John Fragrance' photoshoot, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Jul 2016

Source: Penske Media / Getty

 

More than 100 alleged victims and their attorneys have come forward with claims of rape, sexual assault, and sexual exploitation against Combs and other alleged perpetrators.

According to Fox 5 New York, the cases against the disgraced music mogul include allegations of violent sexual assault and rape, facilitation of drugs, false imprisonment, and sexual abuse of minors. As we previously reported, these allegations include one from a then-9-year-old boy who was allegedly auditioning for Bad Boy Records prior to the assault.

Tony Buzbee with the Buzbee Law Firm and Ava Law Group has revealed that many of the alleged assault victims tested positive for Xylazine, a horse tranquilizer known as “tranq,” and noted that in most cases, they were pressured to consume drinks spiked with various drugs. Not only were they pressured, but guests were allegedly handed a spiked drink upon their arrival, being forced to drink it when entering.

“The admission to this party was that you had to drink this ‘chosen drink’ that was handed to you,” Buzbee noted. “Let that sink in for a minute.”

One of these allegations comes from a woman who says she allegedly attended a group dinner at Diddy’s Miami mansion before she believes she was assaulted.

The woman says that she wasn’t drinking at the time because she was pregnant, but that she was allegedly given a laced drink, which caused her to black out.

“She blacked out, and she woke up in the same bed with Mr. Combs,” Buzbee said. “Her [private parts] were torn and sore.”

At the time, the identities of the alleged victims are unknown. Buzbee says they plan to file the cases under pseudonyms until the court orders otherwise.

 

Diddy x J. Cole

Source: Prince Williams / Wireimage

One of Combs’ attorneys, Erica Wolff, responded to the allegations in a statement to FOX 5 NY, calling them “meritless.”

“As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus,” the statement began. “That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”

