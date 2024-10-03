Celebrity

'Power Book II: Ghost' Lovell Adams-Gray Details Dru's Journey

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Exclusive: Lovell Adams-Gray Details Dru Tejada’s Thrilling Journey Amid The Series Finale

Published on October 3, 2024

The curtains are closing on Power Book II: Ghost, but before they do, Lovell Adams-Gray poured all he had into arguably the series’ most complicated character.

"Power Book II: Ghost" Season 4 Premiere - Arrivals

Source: John Nacion / Getty

At midnight, Gray will be one of several STARZ in the conclusion of the spinoff series as the finale airs, and he told BOSSIP that it’s been an honor playing Dru Tejada who stepped up to fill a void left by his father after his mother Monet (Mary J. Blige) killed him.

“He makes his own choices and saved his family,” said Lovell referencing a pivotal moment in the show when Dru decides to join forces with Detective Carter (Michael Ealey). “That’s a huge void to fill, and standing on his own feet is a part of his maturing and growing up.”

Gray also dished to BOSSIP about the honor of working with his cast mates and the writing team who’ve inspired him to dig deep to bring the ferocity of Dru to life.

“All the Tejadas have a really complex narrative and storyline. The actors, Woody, Latoya, even Zeke, they’ve all brought an added layer to their characters, which has inspired the writers to dig even deeper. They go deep every time, so I have to go deep too.”

GHOST x POWER 10 Fan Activation

Source: Jared Siskin / Getty

Speaking of going deep, Dru has been deeply affected by tragedy after tragedy—his father’s death, having to kill his lover Gordo Castillo, and enduring heartbreak with his ex, Everett.

As the clock ticks closer to midnight, fans are hoping for a glimmer of happiness for him.

“I think the more Drew grows his hair out, the happier he is,” Lovell joked to BOSSIP, giving a subtle hint that Dru may find some peace in the final episodes. “So if the hair is growing, you know, okay, Drew’s feeling a little bit better today.”

Still, while Dru’s hair might be growing out, he’ll face yet another tragedy; the death of his mother Monet who was killed in a hail of bullets by Noma at her (sham) wedding to Cane.

Power Book II: Ghost asset

Source: Starz / Starz

And while Dru and his big brother Cane (Woody McClain) typically have bad blood and appear to be polar opposites, viewers might see them team up to get vengeance.

“It’s been a huge gift working with him,” said Lovell about McClain. “He cares so much about the work and his character, and we both get to go deeper as artists. Kane may have a hardened exterior, but his interior is more empathetic and softer. On the other hand, Dru, who may seem softer, has an interior that is hardening.”

Power Book II: Ghost

Source: Starz / Power Book II: Ghost

No matter how things end, we’ve enjoyed seeing Lovell Adams-Gray skillfully portray Dru’s emotional evolution amid the actor’s lasting impact on the Power universe.

Will YOU be watching the series finale of Power Book II: Ghost?

Power Book II power book II: ghost Starz

