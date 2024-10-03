Entertainment

MORE Must-See Reactions To Monet Tejada's Shocking Death

Long Live Monet Tejada! MORE Must-See Reactions To Mary J. BLAM Going Out Like A G On ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Published on October 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 12

Long live Monet Tejada!

Power Book II: Ghost asset

Source: Starz

 

Power fans are still reeling from the shocking death of Monet Tejada who went out protecting her foolish son Cane in a heartbreaking moment that reverberated across the internet.

In a recent interview with THR, Blige opened up about playing the glamorous queenpin who she says was therapeutic for her.

“I had a good time. Monet helped me out a lot in my own personal life,” she said. “She was just therapy for me, because I got into Monet right after [my] divorce [in 2018]. Monet is a true character. She was hot. She was how I was feeling. Monet killing [and] shooting everybody was therapeutic for me.”

While many celebrated Monet going out like a G, others focused their attention on ‘apex predator’ Tariq who failed to take out Carter as planned and allowed Noma to be alerted about their plan to take her out at her wedding.

At this point, it’s clear Tariq is no Ghost despite his insistence that he’s better (and smarter) than his father who definitely would’ve taken out Carter to keep the plan in motion.

With only 1 episode left in the series, we can’t wait to see if A) the Tejada kids get their revenge on Noma B) Tariq takes out Carter C) Tariq makes it out the saga alive and D) GHOST shocks the world and makes his triumphant return to save Tariq/take out Noma.

Check out the finale teaser below:

How do you think Power Book II: Ghost should end? Tell us down below and peep MORE must-see reactions to Monet’s death on the flip.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123456789101112

Related Tags

Mary J Blige michael rainey jr. Newsletter Power Book II
More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three

Snowflakes Melting: MAGA Country Fumes As Bad Bunny Sits During "God Bless America" At Yankees Game

Hip-Hop Wired
Former Vice President Kamala Harris is speaks at the Wiltern on Monday, Sept. 29, as part of her book tour promoting "107 Days," her new books about her short sprint of a presidential campaign in 2024 after President Biden decided not to seek reelection

Free At Last! Kamala Harris Drops The Niceties And The F-Bomb: ‘These Motherf–kers Are Crazy’

MadameNoire
"Seen & Heard" World Premiere - 2025 SXSW Conference And Festival

Issa Rae Just Added ‘Marathon Runner’ To Her Résumé

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Why Is Diddy Trying To Serve His Prison Sentence At FCI Fort Dix In New Jersey?

Global Grind
Latest News
NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York
6 Items

One Baddie After Another: Latto, Teyana Taylor, Mariah The Scientist & More Stun At Star-Studded NikeSKIMS Launch In NYC

Young Thug speaks at 2021 Revolt Summit
2 Items

Race Swap Shenanigans: Young Thug Channels Audacity Of Caucacity & Hard ‘R’ Ridiculousness On New Album, ‘UY SCUTI’

Kevin Mazur

Belcalis Vs. Barbie Brawl: A B C D E F G, Cardi Claps Back At Nicki, Trading Shots Over Album Sales & Alleged ‘Cocaine Barbie’ Tales

Saucy Santana performs at 2025 Kentuckiana Pride Festival & Parade

Saucy Santana Shocks Fans With Update After Allegedly Leaving Waffle House On Stretcher

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025

‘Sweetest Pie’ Secrets: Klay Thompson Reveals He & Megan Thee Stallion Have Been Locked In For Longer Than We Thought

NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close