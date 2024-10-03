Long Live Monet Tejada! MORE Must-See Reactions To Mary J. BLAM Going Out Like A G On ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Long live Monet Tejada!

Power fans are still reeling from the shocking death of Monet Tejada who went out protecting her foolish son Cane in a heartbreaking moment that reverberated across the internet.

In a recent interview with THR, Blige opened up about playing the glamorous queenpin who she says was therapeutic for her.

“I had a good time. Monet helped me out a lot in my own personal life,” she said. “She was just therapy for me, because I got into Monet right after [my] divorce [in 2018]. Monet is a true character. She was hot. She was how I was feeling. Monet killing [and] shooting everybody was therapeutic for me.”

While many celebrated Monet going out like a G, others focused their attention on ‘apex predator’ Tariq who failed to take out Carter as planned and allowed Noma to be alerted about their plan to take her out at her wedding.

At this point, it’s clear Tariq is no Ghost despite his insistence that he’s better (and smarter) than his father who definitely would’ve taken out Carter to keep the plan in motion.

With only 1 episode left in the series, we can’t wait to see if A) the Tejada kids get their revenge on Noma B) Tariq takes out Carter C) Tariq makes it out the saga alive and D) GHOST shocks the world and makes his triumphant return to save Tariq/take out Noma.

Check out the finale teaser below:

How do you think Power Book II: Ghost should end? Tell us down below