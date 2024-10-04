Rep Alleges John Amos’ ‘Final Wish’ Was A Delay In Death Announcement Amid Actor’s Friends & Family Questioning If There Was Foul Play

Following reports that certain family members didn’t find out about John Amos’ death until it was announced publicly, a rep for the late actor is alleging that the omission was intentional.

Amos, best known for his iconic role as James Evans Sr. on Good Times, died in Los Angeles on Aug. 21, at 84 due to natural causes. Despite passing away in August, his death wasn’t publicly announced until Oct. 1, when his son, K.C., confirmed it to The Hollywood Reporter.

As fans mourned the loss, it was revealed that K.C.’s sister, Shannon Amos, only found out about her father’s death through the media.

“I am without words… Our family has received the heartbreaking news that my Dad, John Allen Amos, Jr., transitioned on August 21st,” Shannon wrote in an Instagram post. “We are heartbroken and still trying to understand how this could happen 45 days ago, only to find out through the media like so many others.”

Now, more information about the delay has been revealed, with a longtime rep for Amos insisting his death being announced later was intentional–even including the omission of his daughter.

Several people, however, are casting doubt on that claim.

John Amos’ “Collective Family And Close Friends” Say They “Do Not Rule Out Foul Play” In His Death

On Oct. 2, the late actor’s “collective family and close friends” issued a statement calling out Kelly Christopher “K.C.” Amos for his alleged treatment of his father in his final days.

They also called out others by name, including Eugene Brummet and Belinda Foster.

“This tragic news has left us in shock and heartache,” reads a portion of the statement. “We do not have a death certificate, nor do we know where or why he died, but we know he was suffering from congestive heart failure and dementia. We fear he was likely cremated to avoid any potential investigation into the conditions surrounding his final days. Over the past year, John Amos was isolated from his family and close friends by Kelly “KC” Amos, Eugene Brummet, and Belinda Foster.”

The statement continued with a note that they believe K.C. Amos may have cremated the late actor to collect life insurance.

“The family also questions why no medical professionals, coroner, or authorities informed us of his passing, and why KC did not notify any family member directly,” reads the statement. “We believe there are critical questions that need answers, especially since we believe KC likely made the decision to have John Amos cremated without the family’s knowledge. “We suspect these actions may have been taken to alter potential wills and collect life insurance or other benefits. This is made even more concerning by KC’s struggles with addiction and mental health issues, as well as his previous arrests.”

It continued with a note that they had not ruled out foul play.

“While we mourn the loss of our beloved father, we are also saddened and outraged by KC Amos’ actions. We refuse to rule out the possibility of foul play, especially given the involvement of two individuals, Eugene Brummet and Belinda Foster (who claims to have been John’s spokesperson), who we believe may have taken advantage of his vulnerability as an elder.”

There’s more to unpack in this unfortunately messy situation, hit the flip for that.