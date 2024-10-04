John Amos' Family & Friends At Odds With Alleged Publicist
Rep Alleges John Amos’ ‘Final Wish’ Was A Delay In Death Announcement Amid Actor’s Friends & Family Questioning If There Was Foul Play
Following reports that certain family members didn’t find out about John Amos’ death until it was announced publicly, a rep for the late actor is alleging that the omission was intentional.
Amos, best known for his iconic role as James Evans Sr. on Good Times, died in Los Angeles on Aug. 21, at 84 due to natural causes. Despite passing away in August, his death wasn’t publicly announced until Oct. 1, when his son, K.C., confirmed it to The Hollywood Reporter.
As fans mourned the loss, it was revealed that K.C.’s sister, Shannon Amos, only found out about her father’s death through the media.
“I am without words… Our family has received the heartbreaking news that my Dad, John Allen Amos, Jr., transitioned on August 21st,” Shannon wrote in an Instagram post. “We are heartbroken and still trying to understand how this could happen 45 days ago, only to find out through the media like so many others.”
Now, more information about the delay has been revealed, with a longtime rep for Amos insisting his death being announced later was intentional–even including the omission of his daughter.
Several people, however, are casting doubt on that claim.
John Amos’ “Collective Family And Close Friends” Say They “Do Not Rule Out Foul Play” In His Death
On Oct. 2, the late actor’s “collective family and close friends” issued a statement calling out Kelly Christopher “K.C.” Amos for his alleged treatment of his father in his final days.
They also called out others by name, including Eugene Brummet and Belinda Foster.
“This tragic news has left us in shock and heartache,” reads a portion of the statement. “We do not have a death certificate, nor do we know where or why he died, but we know he was suffering from congestive heart failure and dementia. We fear he was likely cremated to avoid any potential investigation into the conditions surrounding his final days.
Over the past year, John Amos was isolated from his family and close friends by Kelly “KC” Amos, Eugene Brummet, and Belinda Foster.”
The statement continued with a note that they believe K.C. Amos may have cremated the late actor to collect life insurance.
“The family also questions why no medical professionals, coroner, or authorities informed us of his passing, and why KC did not notify any family member directly,” reads the statement. “We believe there are critical questions that need answers, especially since we believe KC likely made the decision to have John Amos cremated without the family’s knowledge.
“We suspect these actions may have been taken to alter potential wills and collect life insurance or other benefits. This is made even more concerning by KC’s struggles with addiction and mental health issues, as well as his previous arrests.”
It continued with a note that they had not ruled out foul play.
“While we mourn the loss of our beloved father, we are also saddened and outraged by KC Amos’ actions. We refuse to rule out the possibility of foul play, especially given the involvement of two individuals, Eugene Brummet and Belinda Foster (who claims to have been John’s spokesperson), who we believe may have taken advantage of his vulnerability as an elder.”
There’s more to unpack in this unfortunately messy situation, hit the flip for that.
Belinda Foster Responds To Family’s Facebook Statement
After the Facebook message made headlines, Belinda Foster, who says she’s John’s longtime publicist, shared a statement with PEOPLE.
“I represented John Amos for over 30 years as his publicist of record,” Foster began. “The media knows this along with John’s agencies of record. Over the years we grew close to one another to the point of a familial relationship. In the last few years, he often referred to me as his ‘daughter.’ This was not a fraud by John, K.C., or myself. He was like a father to me. I deeply mourn his passing.”
“Shannon’s claims that John was abused are false,” She continued. “K.C. and I and numerous others cared for him. On several occasions when Shannon claimed that he was abused, law enforcement authorities sat with John and confirmed his well-being.”
In Foster’s statement, she also addressed the claims that K.C. failed to notify the family about his death, saying, “At the time of John’s passing, K.C. was under a strict no-contact order from the Superior Court of New Jersey based on the Complaint that his sister Shannon brought against him in 2023.”
The statement continues: “As a condition of his Pretrial Release, K.C. is precluded from making any contact with Shannon directly or indirectly by phone, social media, or any method of communication. At the time of his death, John was concerned that Shannon might turn his death and interment into a circus as she had done with other aspects of his life.”
“It was John who requested the delay in announcing his death to Shannon and the rest of the world,” Foster said.
What do YOU make of these John Amos updates?
