Michael Jordan's Racing Team Sues NASCAR Over 'Unfair Terms'

FED UP: Michael Jordan’s Racing Team 23XI Sues NASCAR Over ‘Unlawful Monopoly Power’ & ‘Unfair Terms’

Published on October 4, 2024

Michael Jordan is making another splash in the NASCAR scene, this time suing over what the team alleges is “unlawful monopoly power.”

In his latest investment, Michael Jordan went all in on NASCAR, which seems like a passion project for the competitive athlete. Under MJ’s 23XI Racing, the brand competes in the NASCAR Cup Series and is making serious strides to contend on the track. Unfortunately, when you come in and shake things up, those in power might refuse to embrace the change.

According to TMZ, MJ and Front Row Motorsports are tired of it and filed a lawsuit against NASCAR and its CEO Jim France. In the lawsuit, they allege the company and its CEO are “monopolistic bullies.” The lawsuit comes shortly after both brands refused to sign updated pacts with NASCAR alleging the terms of the deal were “unfair.”

“The France family and NASCAR are monopolistic bullies,” 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports said in a joint statement. “And bullies will continue to impose their will to hurt others until their targets stand up and refuse to be victims. That moment has now arrived.”

The lawsuit points out troubling rules that have made it hard for teams to profit from races. Reportedly, teams must buy car parts from suppliers chosen by NASCAR and cannot compete outside of the league. The lawsuit cites these rules as “unlawful monopoly power.” 

A statement from Michael Jordan on the pending litigation to the Associated Press reads:

“Everyone knows that I have always been a fierce competitor, and that will to win is what drives me and the entire 23XI team each and every week out on the track. I love the sport of racing and the passion of our fans, but the way NASCAR is run today is unfair to teams, drivers, sponsors, and fans. Today’s action shows I’m willing to fight for a competitive market where everyone wins.”

 

Sometimes the only way to seek change is through litigation, and MJ seems set to make change happen.

