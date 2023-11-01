Bossip Video

Marcus Jordan recently shared that he wants his NBA legend dad Michael Jordan as his best man when he eventually marries Larsa Pippen despite their controversial relationship.

Earlier this week, the latest guests on the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast were Marcus Jordan, 32, and Larsa Pippen, 49. On the show, the lovebirds seemed as happy as ever and even openly talked about wedding bells in detail.

Marcus even revealed that he would like his NBA legend dad Michael Jordan to be his best man on the big day.

“I was the best man at his wedding and the best man at my brother’s wedding, and so obviously, we’ll keep that tradition going is my thoughts on it,” said Marcus.

Of course, this prompted a discussion on whether the wedding would be a televised event.

“Now that I’ve been on The Housewives of Miami, all the producers are inquiring around when’s the wedding, are we going to film it on TV, so that’s another thing that we’re playing along with is whether or not we’ll air it.”

He continued,

“We’re very private people, the Jordans, and so if it was up to me, I think we would do multiple weddings, one private for our family and friends and then maybe there’s one that’s a little more public but I guess time will tell.”

Very few things can break the internet these days but this wedding would be one of them.

Marcus is adamant that his dad approves of him dating Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife, and Larsas Pippen recently echoed that comment on Pablo Torre Finds Out.

Do you believe her?

So far the couple’s done a great job ignoring the trolls, but who knows what could happen if Michael Jordan indeed participates in their wedding.