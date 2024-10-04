Civil Rights & Social Justice

Memphis officers found guilty of charges in Tyre Nichols death

Tyre Nichols: 3 Memphis Officers Only Convicted Of Lesser Crimes Related To Fatal Beating

Published on October 4, 2024

Tyre Nichols' Family Attend A News Conference In Memphis, Tennessee

Tyre Nichols was murdered. Six “men”, police officers, who swore “to serve and protect” enacted egregious violence against him when no such violence was necessary or justified. Those “men” were charged with numerous state and federal crimes related to Nichols’ death. Today, the verdict against those “men” is in and it is very insufficient.

According to the Associated Press, the verdict against Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, and Justin Smith returned mixed as jurors only found them guilty of the lesser crimes and sparing them guilty verdicts of the most heinous charges.

All were convicted of witness tampering related to the cover-up of the beating, but Bean and Smith were acquitted of civil rights charges. Haley was acquitted of violating Nichols’ civil rights causing death, but convicted of the lesser charge of violating his civil rights causing bodily injury. He was also convicted of a conspiracy to witness tamper charge that the others were acquitted of.

Witness tampering charges could carry a 20-year prison sentence while the civil rights conviction against Haley could carry a 10-year maximum sentence. They would have been facing life in prison had they faced a full conviction of all charges.

Despite our disappointment with the acquittal portion of the verdict, Nichols’ family is happy that the “men” who killed their beloved will be going to prison.

“This has been a long journey for our family,” RowVaughn Wells, Nichols’ mother, told reporters. “I’m actually in shock right now because I still can’t believe all the stuff that’s going on. But we’re happy that they all have been convicted and they have been arrested.”

A hearing will be held on Monday to determine whether or not the “men” will be released pending sentencing.

Rodney Wells, Nichols’ stepfather, told The Associated Press outside the courtroom: “A win is a win. They’re all going to jail.”

Justice was the goal and it appears that justice will be served.

