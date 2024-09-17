Cops Are Trash: Former Memphis Officer Admits ‘I Was Angry, I Wanted Revenge’ When Beating Tyre Nichols To Death Over ‘Run Tax’

Tyre Nichols lost his life at the hands of bloodthirsty police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, who didn’t “fear for their lives,” they didn’t “make a mistake,” Tyre Nichols was killed because five men with badges, guns, and uniforms wanted him dead. Don’t take our word for it though, listen to the words of one of the men who admitted under oath that the attack against Nichols was purposeful and malicious.

As BOSSIP previously reported, the federal trial against three of the five officers who fatally assaulted Nichols has begun, and according to ABC 24, one of those officers, Emmitt Martin III, is coming clean about just how dirty his deeds truly were. Martin and his blue buddy Desmond Mills Jr. have pleaded guilty to violating Nichols’ civil rights with their use of excessive force and failing to intervene to stop the illegal assault. Moreover, Martin, who is nicknamed “Smash Brother” readily admitted to his frame of mind during the attack and the violent culture of punishment in policing in Memphis.

“I was angry,” Martin said. “I wanted some kind of revenge. I was seeing red.”

Martin also spoke to the “run tax” that is excised against those who try to evade the long arm of the law.

Prosecutors asked about the “run tax” and what it meant. Martin said that it meant if you run, “you get your a— beat.” Martin also admitted that Tyre wasn’t aggressive toward them and was given conflicting commands, and most damningly, Martin said, “He wasn’t a threat,” when talking about Nichols. We hope the jury sends all of these “men” to prison for the rest of their lives.