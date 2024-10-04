‘Life After Lockup’ Premiere Exclusive: Justine And Michael Have A Difficult Conversation About Her Pregnancy

WeTV is set to premiere the newest season of Life After Lockup this Friday, October 4th and we’ve got an exclusive clip for you!

Life After Lockup follows seven former inmates and their significant others from the hit series Love After Lockup and Love During Lockup, continuing their journey to keep their love alive, establish a new life in the outside world and stay out of prison. The couples face parole restrictions including travel limitations, consorting with previously incarcerated individuals, combined with the temptations of alcohol and drugs. Meanwhile, couples who have stayed together grapple with the growing pains of love, family and marriage while navigating the emotional hurdles of trying to earn a living with a criminal record. Can they stay together and build a life outside of prison?”

In the clip below, Justine tells Michael that she wants to prioritize the life of their newborn baby over her own in case anything goes wrong in the delivery room.

Watch the clip:

That was tough to watch. There’s a maternal health crisis going on in this country and Justine seems well aware of it. Michael doesn’t want to have this conversation but it’s really vital that they do.

Here’s more about the couples featured on Life After Lockup this season:

Bianca & Daniel (Scottsdale, AZ)

After Daniel’s family leaves Arizona, the couple is forced to start this new chapter together without any family or friends around. Arguments begin to arise when their new life is not at all what Bianca was expecting when she picked up everything and moved to Arizona to be with him. She still doesn’t have a ring on her finger, their sex life is underwhelming, and Daniel won’t even make her a cup of coffee! With only a few months left on the lease of their apartment, will this young couple be able to work through their issues, or will they decide to go their separate ways?

Zeruiah & Troy (Syracuse, NY)

Now that Troy is home, Zeruiah is determined to loop him into all their business affairs. Troy is introduced to Project HEAL, their non-profit organization that aims to provide support to the formerly incarcerated. But Zeruiah is keeping a secret about their business.

Kimberly & Joey (Eden, NC)

Following Joey’s recent release from prison, Kim and Joey have been adjusting to life together in the free world. Joey is stepping up as a stepfather to Kim’s boys, and Kim is over the moon about having her fiancé home. As Joey spends more time with Kim’s son, Kasen, he starts to suspect that Kasen may be his biological son. But Kim is worried that the results of a DNA test could affect the boys and change everything.

Tennie & Robert (Yukon, OK)

As Rob and Tennie navigate their new life together, Rob’s mom, Kate, becomes a major wedge in their marriage. Kate believes Rob has left her behind to take care of Tennie and her children. Tennie & Kate come to blows at his Welcome Home party, and Rob feels torn between his wife and mother. Rob begins to dream about having a baby of their own. Tennie had to raise two children as a single mother and is not sure she wants to risk going through that again. Can they move past Rob’s mama drama, and will the couple come to a compromise on if they are prepared to bring a new child into the world?

Melissa & Louie (Atlantic Highlands, NJ)

Louie is 18 months out and Melissa is ready to take the next steps and get engaged! Melissa’s focus is pressuring Louie for a 2-carat diamond ring, but Louie’s mom, Donna, thinks he’s moving too fast. Louie is working multiple jobs to scrounge up the money to make Melissa’s dreams come true…will they find their happily ever after?

Britney & Kerok (Richmond, VA)

When we last saw Bri and Kerok, they were engaged and living their best life in Virginia. During this season of Life After Lockup, Bri and Kerok are looking to make some changes, the biggest being moving to Texas! And they’re not going alone – Kerok’s mom, Tammy, is along for the ride. As they gear up for the big move, they get a shocking call that changes everything!

Justine & Michael (Las Vegas, NV)

Justine and Michael finally moved from Pennsylvania to Las Vegas with their big, blended family and newborn, Manhattan Barbie. However, Manhattan isn’t going to be the newest addition for long because Justine and Michael are pregnant with child number NINE!

The new season of Life After Lockup premieres Friday, October 4 at 8pm EST on WeTV.

