Bossip Video

Friday is almost here and Life After Lockup has more coupled up ex-con drama on the way!

We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from the all-new episode of Life After Lockup for your viewing pleasure. In the clip below, Chance and Taylor have a heart-to-heart convo that starts out super sweet and ends on a sour note.

Check it out below:

Play

Welp! That took a turn… Sometimes when people show you who they are you have to BELIEVE them! Do you think Taylor will put her backbone all the way into this decision and stand firm? Or Can Chance get back on the good foot and win a way back in?

For those of you who’ve never watched this show it’s all about newly freed ex-cons trying to make their relationships work with the people they connected with on the outside during their bids. Couples from Love After Lockup face parole, restrictions and temptations in Life After Lockup. Will they break the rules or break old habits? There are still plenty of firsts to tackle in their new lives together. With new jobs, new children, family drama and sobriety, the stakes have never been higher in the fight to stay free. Now that they’ve left prison, will they be able to survive the real world and stay out of prison for good?

Here’s what to expect on Friday’s all-new episode:

Sudden concerns arise for Justine and her baby; Sara’s financial plan gives Shawn pause; Chance seeks forgiveness with an unlikely gift. A pregnancy test forces Melissa and Louie to re-evaluate. Lindsey confronts Blaine about incriminating videos.

The new episode of Life After Lockup airs Friday, January 26, 2024 at 9PM EST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?