The Cast Of BET+’s ‘Haus Of Vicious’ Detail Their Second Season [Exclusive]

As the second season of Haus of Vicious streams on BET+, the cast detailed the Tami Roman-led series that follows the world of high fashion, driven by revenge, addiction, and betrayal.

In season two, viewers will see the return of Chantel Vivian, a talented yet troubled fashion mogul (Tami Roman) whose personal and professional life spirals out of control.

With her marriage to Kane (Roderick Williams) hanging by a thread and her mental health teetering, Chantel’s empire is on the verge of collapse.

According to Williams however, that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

“This season, Chantel’s journey is much darker,” he told Managing Editor Dani Canada. “We’ll see her dealing with unresolved childhood traumas while trying to maintain her power in a world of deceit.”

He also added that when it comes to Kane his pursuit of redemption may come too late, but he’s willing to try.

“Kane is no saint, but we see him try to redeem himself in ways that may shock fans,” said Williams. “He’s still deeply flawed, but there’s a vulnerability we get to explore.”

As for actress Lyric C. Anderson who plays Tia, she told BOSSIP that her character is undergoing an evolution as well.

“In Season 2, Tia’s role grows more complex,” said Anderson who’s also Tami Roman’s biological daughter. “She’s no longer just a quiet observer—she shakes things up, challenging those who dismissed her. She’s kind of exploring more of her mental health and her background. This season, you’re going to actually get more backstory.”

Season 2 also showcases deeper character development, with the introduction of new players and unexpected alliances. According to Ella Joyce, it also showcases her character being more vicious than ever.

“My goodness, girl, Carolyn is so vicious,” said Ella Joyce. “She shocked me. It’s wonderful to play a character that you have to dig into some dark places for her. And I think they’re going to see some of Carol and there are going to be some ladies out there who are going to relate to her.”

And while Carolyn might be brutal in season two, Erica Peeples told BOSSIP that Jalen will continue to be Chantel Vivian’s fixer.

“Jalen has always been the Fixer, season one and in season two, you get to see a little bit more of Jaylin’s vulnerable side. She opens up, and you’ll see her personal side open up a little more. Slowly but surely, she lets those layers down. ‘Cause before Jaylin’s always been all business, you don’t know what’s going on with her family, you kind of got a glimpse of who my husband was for a second.”

She continued,

“But this season, I’m going through a divorce and I meet a little special person. I don’t want to give away too much, but you get to see a little more Jalen’s arc in season two, which is exciting.”

Overall, the Haus of Vicious season two cast couldn’t stop gushing to BOSSIP about their amazing experience bringing Chantel Vivian’s chaotic world to BET+

“It’s gonna sound really cliché, but I just feel like every time I’m around everybody, I can tell we all want each other to do well,” said Lyric Anderson. “There’s a really great attitude coming from everyone on the cast, and it’s really warm and positive. I love running lines with people blocking scenes, and how everybody’s so open to collaborating. Anytime I needed to run lines, everybody was so open to that.”

Roderick Williams agreed.

“It’s honestly one of the best sets that I’ve worked on. I’ve always said that whatever job you have, what makes a job good or bad is based on the people that you work with and this is just such a great cast,” said Williams. “It’s interesting because it’s such a huge ensemble including the director, the production, all of the actors, and everyone there is just so receptive to helping others and just making sure that everyone’s game is elevated. It just has a really warm feel to the set. It’s great to work with everyone.”

Watch our interview with the cast of Haus Of Vicious season 2!

✕

Haus Of Vicious season two is now streaming on BET+!