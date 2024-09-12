BET+’s ‘Dying To Be Famous’ Starring Tami Roman, Reyna Love & Blue Kimble Conquers The Dark Side Of Fame [Trailer Exclusive]

BET+ is gearing up for the premiere of an original film centered around drama, obsession, and the dark side of fame, and BOSSIP’s got your first exclusive look.

In Dying to Be Famous premiering on Thursday, October 3, viewers will meet London Samuels, a 24-year-old social media influencer in Miami, hungry for fame, much to some demise.

A press release reports that the “starry-eyed social media influencer” has her eyes set on transitioning from the digital world to television and is even willing to go to extreme lengths—even eliminating her competition, to do so.

Dying To Be Famous Cast Includes Reyna Love, Tami Roman, Blue Kimble & Zonnique

Reyna Love shines in the lead role as the ambitious and increasingly unhinged London Samuels, whose journey into the dark side of fame promises to take viewers on a gripping ride.

Unbeknownst to London she suffers from a mental health condition known as Dissociative Identity Disorder that formed during her childhood after enduring the trauma of watching her twisted father torture and physically abuse her mother.

Speaking of her mother, she’s played by Tami Roman who delivers a commanding performance as Darlene Samuels, London’s overbearing mom whose relentless pursuit of her daughter’s success pushes her to the brink.

Blue Kimble plays Gavin Walker, the business mogul caught in London’s obsessive web, and Nadia Adelay captivates as Erica Marks, London’s more successful rival and Gavin’s girlfriend.

Supporting performances included Lonnie B as Jay the Icon, London’s opportunistic best friend, Jazz Anderson as outspoken influencer Kash Monet, and Zonnique as Tori Cox, a beauty influencer whose “tragic demise adds a sinister layer to the story and further elevates the film.”

Take a look at the trailer below.

Dying to Be Famous comes from the creative minds of Tressa Azarel Smallwood and Karen Hardin, with Damian Romay as director and Nakia Stevens penning the script. The executive production team includes Tressa Azarel Smallwood, Tami Roman, Donte Lee, and Tamara Lee, with Blue Kimble co-producing.

Don’t miss the premiere of Dying to Be Famous on October 3, 2024, exclusively on BET+.