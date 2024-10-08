Attorney Alleges Diddy Appears In Multiple Sex Tapes With 3 Different ‘A-List Celebrities’

As accusations continue to mount against Sean “Diddy” Combs, an attorney claims the Bad Boy founder appeared in three sex tapes with three different celebrities.

Details from Diddy’s shocking sex trafficking case continue to raise questions about his public persona and infamous star-studded parties. While some claim the recently arrested artist’s alleged misconduct stayed hidden from his famous friends, alleged graphic videos could prove otherwise.

Page Six reports Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, a lawyer for one of Diddy’s alleged trafficking victims, says she’s been approached about the existence of his alleged sex tapes with three “A-list celebrities.” Mitchell-Kidd discussed this revelation Friday on NewsNation’s Banfield.

In addition to the three stars reportedly caught on camera with Diddy in the explicit tapes, someone approached attorney Kidd about another. In an alleged fourth tape, the individual who came forward claimed Diddy didn’t appear with them. However, the celeb was allegedly in a “compromising situation” in footage filmed in one of his homes.

“The individuals who contacted me purported to have three different tapes with three different celebrities, including Diddy, and then a fourth celebrity without Diddy but in a compromising situation with someone,” Mitchell-Kidd said.

The attorney couldn’t confirm which celebrities allegedly appeared on these sex tapes or even if they’re real. Mitchell-Kidd still “has not seen” the seen the footage or stills for herself. However, there could be more where that comes from if there is any truth to the claims about a “treasure trove of videos.”

“I can’t attest to whether or not they exist or not. I just was told initially that ‘they’ own this treasure trove of videos, so I have to believe that there are a lot of celebrities who know what they did,” she continued.

Although that would typically weaken the claims about the tapes in question, they fit into a pattern of allegations against the disgraced mogul.

His ex, Cassie Ventura, referenced several recordings of allegedly coerced abusive and sexual acts in her 2023 lawsuit. Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones claimed to possess hundreds of hours of footage from parties with alleged illegal activity while he worked for Diddy.

On Friday, an officer from the Department of Homeland Security seemingly confirmed the existence of similar tapes. One of the agents who participated in the raid on Diddy’s Miami home told the Post that law enforcement has reason to believe the rapper filmed videos of others at his home. The publication claimed that an unnamed A-lister was “triggered” about someone possibly selling the media footage of him on an alleged sex tape with Diddy.

Attorney Mitchell-Kidd represented one of the Bad Boy Founder’s accusers, Adria English. The former adult film star filed a lawsuit in July accusing Diddy of grooming her into “forced sexual intercourse” with his party attendees like celebrity jeweler Jacob Arabov.

The lawyer recently withdrew from English’s case due to “irreconcilable differences” in the attorney-client relationship. However, multiple individuals have come forward to Mitchell-Kidd, claiming to have more shocking information about Diddy.