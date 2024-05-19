Bossip Video

Diddy apologized for the recently resurfaced footage of him beating his ex-girlfriend Cassie, but her attorneys slammed the apology as “pathetic desperation.”

Cassie (full name Cassandra Ventura) has not spoken out since the release of surveillance footage showing Diddy slamming, kicking, and dragging her in 2016. In addition to her husband Alex Fine, who immediately called out the horrific behavior, Cassie’s lawyers responded to Diddy’s latest admission.

According to TMZ on Sunday, Meredith Firetog echoed the still disgusted and unimpressed reactions calling Sean “Diddy” Combs’ apology too little, too late, and too focused on himself. She described the “rock bottom” confession about seeking help as a conveniently timed effort to save face “once his repeated denials were proven false.”

“Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt. When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday,” Firetog said.

This refers to the “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH” statement that Aubrey O’Day and several other critics noted remained pinned to the top of Diddy’s Instagram, even after he posted the apology. The unequivocal denial of any wrongdoing accused women who came forward of “looking for a payday.”

The statement remained at the forefront of Diddy’s social media since December 2023. He posted it the same day that a fourth accuser alleged that Diddy sex trafficked and gang-raped her at the age of 17 with former Bad Boy president Harve Pierre.

As recently as five days prior, another post appeared to cryptically maintain Diddy’s innocence, stating that “time tells truth.” Firetog asserts that’s accurate, but the time for truth-telling only came as “pathetic desperation” from damning video evidence.

“That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words,” the partner at partner at Wigdor LLP concluded.

Diddy’s Apologized, Taking “Full Responsibility” For The 2016 Video Showing Him Beating Cassie

As BOSSIP previously reported, on Sunday morning Diddy said that he was “truly sorry” and “disgusted” with his actions in the 2016 video. While some commended Diddy’s claims that he “sought help,” others, like Aubrey, noted that he never once apologized directly to Cassie or for the harm he caused.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that. I was f**ked up — I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now,” ” Diddy said in the Sunday morning video. “I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry,” the music mogul ended.

Following the release of the surveillance footage on Friday, Cassie’s attorneys responded with a statement.

“The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light,” Douglas H. Wigdor said, according to Us Weekly,

The rapper apologized for the actions captured on the video, which seems to corroborate details from Cassie’s 2023 abuse and sexual assault lawsuit. Yet, he did not address other allegations from the now-settled suit, which described Cassie as a “victim of sex trafficking.”

Diddy continues to maintain his innocence in all other accusations against him.