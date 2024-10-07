Harris 2024: Kamala Claps Back At ‘Childless’ Criticism During ‘Call Her Daddy’ Interview While MAGAts Stay Salty

MAGAS Mad About Kamala Harris' 'Call Her Daddy' Interview
Vice President Kamla Harris recently made an appearance on Alex Cooper’s popular Call Her Daddy podcast and Trump supporters who are also fans of the podcast were extra salty about the appearance. They’re always complaining that Harris doesn’t do interviews, and then Harris does an interview, and they’re like, “Wait — not like that. (It’s also worth mentioning that Harris just sat down for a 60 Minutes interview that Trump declined to participate in, but whatever.)
Perhaps the reason Trump supporters are wetting their star-spangled Klan-derwear over Harris’ interview, which has gone viral across social media, is that the vice president was provided an opportunity to clap back at many of the racist and sexist attacks against her by hypocrites and seething bigots across the MAGA world.
For example, Harris finally sat down and kept it a buck about remarks made by JD Vance and Sarah Huckabee-Sanders regarding her not having biological children.
“My kids keep me humble. Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn’t have anything keeping her humble, ” Sanders, who served as White House press secretary under Donald Trump, said during a Trump rally in Michigan last month.
Harris’ response to Sanders’ white nonsense was immaculate.
“I feel sorry for her and I’m going to tell you why because I don’t think she understands that there are a whole lot of women out here who one, are not aspiring to be humble, two, a whole lot of women out here, who have a lot of love in their life, family in their life, and children in their life and I think it’s very important for women to lift each other up,” Harris said per a press release.
“One of the things that I have really enjoyed about where the discussion has gone, one of the places it’s gone is about, I feel very strongly, we each have our family by blood and then we have our family by love. And I have both. And I consider it to be a real blessing. And I have two beautiful children: Cole and Ella, who call me ‘Mamala,’ we have a very modern family, my husband’s ex-wife is a friend of mine, you know, and also I’ll tell you, look, I’m a child of divorced parents, and when I started dating Doug, my husband, I was very thoughtful and sensitive to making sure that until I knew that our relationship was something that was going to be real, I didn’t want to form a relationship with the kids and then walk away from that relationship. My own experience tells me that children form attachments and I wanted to be thoughtful about it. So I waited to meet the kids and they are my children and I love those kids to death. Family comes in many forms and I think that increasingly, all of us understand that this is not the 1950s anymore. Families come in all shapes or forms and they are family nonetheless.”
Harris was far more brief when addressing Vance’s “childless cat lady” remark, but she still stuck the landing quite nicely.
“I just think it’s mean and mean spirited,” she said. “And I think that most Americans want leaders who understand that the measure of their strength is not based on who you beat down, the real measure of the strength of a leader is based on who you lift up.”
The VP spoke on a lot more than just the ridiculous and irrelevant attacks on her parental status. Harris was asked by Cooper to “explain and talk about what is actually happening to abortion access right now in this country,” and that’s exactly what she did.
So let’s talk about how it will affect a real person,” Harris began. “The majority of women who receive abortion care are mothers. So, if she is in a state, and by the way, every state in the south except for Virginia, has an abortion ban. So imagine she is in a state with an abortion ban (1 out of 3 women in our country are, by the way) and she’s a mom. So she is going to have to figure out one, god help her if she has affordable childcare, god help her if she has paid leave, and then she is going to have to, go to the airport, stand in a TSA line, sit on a plane next to a perfect stranger, to go to a city where she has never been, to receive the care she needs. She’s going to have to probably get right back on that plane because she’s got those kids. Her best friend’s probably not with her because that’s who is taking care of the kids. To get back in that TSA lane, to get back on a plane to go home.”
Harris also mentioned that one doesn’t need to “abandon your faith or deeply held beliefs” in order to understand that government should not be in the business of telling women what reproductive rights they do and don’t have. She also addressed Trump’s absurd claim that babies were being “aborted” after they are born, which, you know, is definitely murder.
During the more than 40-minute interview, Harris talked about her plans for the economy, including specifics regarding her plan to expand student loan forgiveness and aid people, especially young people, in bettering their financial situation. But, again, they complain that she doesn’t talk about her policies enough, then she talks about her policies in great detail, and they call the interview “propaganda.”
You can watch the full interview below.
