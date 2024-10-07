Harris 2024: Kamala Claps Back At ‘Childless’ Criticism During ‘Call Her Daddy’ Interview While MAGAts Stay Salty

“One of the things that I have really enjoyed about where the discussion has gone, one of the places it’s gone is about, I feel very strongly, we each have our family by blood and then we have our family by love. And I have both. And I consider it to be a real blessing. And I have two beautiful children: Cole and Ella, who call me ‘Mamala,’ we have a very modern family, my husband’s ex-wife is a friend of mine, you know, and also I’ll tell you, look, I’m a child of divorced parents, and when I started dating Doug, my husband, I was very thoughtful and sensitive to making sure that until I knew that our relationship was something that was going to be real, I didn’t want to form a relationship with the kids and then walk away from that relationship. My own experience tells me that children form attachments and I wanted to be thoughtful about it. So I waited to meet the kids and they are my children and I love those kids to death. Family comes in many forms and I think that increasingly, all of us understand that this is not the 1950s anymore. Families come in all shapes or forms and they are family nonetheless.”