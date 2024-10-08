Fenty Fate: A$AP Rocky Says He ‘Knew When We Were Younger’ That Rihanna Would Be The Mother Of His Kids

A$AP Rocky opened up about his Fenty-fated relationship with Rihanna in his new cover story for W Magazine, which features exclusive photography by the Bajan beauty. Published on Oct. 8, the rapper and self-proclaimed “Fashion Killa,” shared insights into his love life and experiences as a father to their two children, Rza, 2, and Riot, 1. Throughout the feature, the New York native showcased some incredibly stylish outfits, including a custom Loewe jumpsuit, alongside pieces from Prada and Tiffany & Co.

Rocky Said He Knew Rihanna Would Be The Mother Of His Kids, Recalled How He & Rihanna First Met

Rocky is head over heels for Rihanna and when asked how he realized the megastar would be the mother of his kids, he gushed to W Magazine;

“I knew from when we were younger. We both did, I think. So it was only right when we got older. We just kind of reconnected.”

The joyful couple initially crossed paths in 2012, building a friendship that lasted for several years before their romance blossomed around 2019 or 2020, according to Rocky’s timeline. Reflecting on their first meeting, the rapper shared that they “locked eyes” outside a nightclub in that same year, where the singer came to his aid when a difficult bouncer denied him, the late Virgil Abloh, and a mutual friend entry.

“I was kicked out of this nightclub. They wasn’t giving me no access to it. This is when I’m just starting out, so nobody knows me,” he shared. “I was with Matthew Williams and Virgil. I was getting into it with the bouncers, and she came out. We just locked eyes. She didn’t even know us, but she was like, ‘Yo! Why y’all not letting him in? What’s wrong with you?! Let that man in!’”

A$AP Rocky Told W Magazine That He Loves Fatherhood

Rocky and Rih have been hooked on each other’s love ever since, taking great pride in the family they’ve created together. The rapper spoke affectionately about his two boys, Rza and Riot – born in 2022 and 2023 respectively – highlighting how, despite their young age, they’ve begun to showcase their own distinct personalities.

“Riot’s an extrovert—he’s just like his mom. Rza is more so like his dad, like me. And he’s my twin. He got his mom’s forehead, but he got everything else from me. I love my boy’s big forehead! I loved it on his mother.” He continued, “I think Rza’s warming up to Riot.”

Rocky is enjoying life as a father and his parenting journey has deeply inspired his forthcoming full-length project Don’t Be Dumb which was slated for release in August, but was pushed back due to sample clearances and leaks according to the rapper’s X post published Aug. 22. Fatherhood has profoundly shaped his perspective on life, influencing his daily routine and even the type of music that resonates with him.

“That sh*t changed my swag,” he added. “I’m such a dad, it’s f**king hilarious. I haven’t been in the gym in weeks. I come home, my kids are already in bed, asleep. I leave, they still asleep. But the sacrifices we make to put out something substantial…”

Awww, we love to see it!

Read Rocky’s full feature with W Magazine here.