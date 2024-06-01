Bossip Video

Rihanna, the Barbadian billionaire singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur, continues to break records in the music industry despite not dropping a new album in almost a decade!

Rihanna and her label Roc Nation just got some new plaques to celebrate big milestones in her career. Her solo songs and collabs have hit Diamond status, showing how popular they still are.

Queen Riri took to X and said, “ain’t no back n forth.” We hear your humble brag, sis!!

Among these certified hits are:

“Umbrella” (featuring Jay-Z): This track, released in 2007, became an anthem and solidified Rihanna’s status as a global superstar.

“Work” (featuring Drake): Released in 2016 as part of her “Anti” album, this song showcased Rihanna’s versatility and ability to create chart-topping hits across different genres.

“Needed Me”: Another gem from the “Anti” album, this track has resonated with fans for its raw emotion and powerful message.

“Stay”: A heartfelt ballad that continues to captivate listeners, demonstrating Rihanna’s vocal prowess and emotional depth.

These Diamond awards clearly show just how huge and lasting Rihanna’s music is. She’s still got a big impact even when sis isn’t making any new songs.

Rihanna’s last album, Anti, dropped in 2016 and timelessly showcases her amazing talent. It remained on the Billboard 200 since then, cementing its status as a classic. Songs like “Love on the Brain,” “Kiss It Better,” and “Consideration” are still big hits with fans, both old and new.

Even though it’s been a while since she released new music, Rihanna’s fans are as loyal and excited as ever. The numbers don’t lie about just how strong the bond is between her and her audience.

Whether she graces us with new music or continues to focus on her entrepreneurial ventures, giving fans fashion inspo, or being the best mom to her babies, Rihanna’s legacy in the music industry and beyond is firmly established. Her presence continues to shine bright like a diamond.

Are you still streaming Rihanna’s music? Do you think she’ll ever release any new music? Let us know your thoughts below!