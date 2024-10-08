Not So Fast! Kanye West & Bianca Censori Spotted Looking Lovey-Dovey In Tokyo Following Divorce Reports

Welp, that was quick!

Immediately following reports that Kanye West and his wife of almost two years, Bianca Censori, were headed for divorce, the couple have reunited.

Fans were convinced the rapper was on his way to divorce number two following reports from TMZ, which said on Oct. 7 that multiple sources close to the couple confirmed that the pair called it quits. According to the outlet, Ye and Bianca had been telling people around them they broke up a few weeks ago, leading Censori to take a trip to Australia, where she was spending time with her family.

The outlet went on to report that Kanye was telling people close to him he plans to live in Tokyo and divorce Bianca.

According to additional reports from Daily Mail, insiders claim the pair had already been “drifting apart” before a recent visit from Bianca’s family confirmed the end of their romance.

“They broke up some time ago,” a source told the outlet. “Bianca started to see the relationship in a new light when her friends and family voiced concerns about the way she was dressing in public and Kanye felt that she wasn’t as into him as she was in the beginning.” The source continued, “There are no hard feelings but she couldn’t ignore her family when they asked her to explain the stranger parts of their relationship. They have broken up before so there is a chance they’ll reunite.”

But, despite Ye being spotted alone in Tokyo in recent days, Bianca joined him in Japan on Oct. 8, swiftly shutting down divorce rumors.

The couple went shopping at Dover Street Market in Tokyo, looking happier than ever as they took part in some PDA. In one photo, Censori put both of her hands on the rapper’s cheeks as she flashed a huge smile; Other photos from their trip saw the pair walking hand-in-hand through a mall corridor, clearly enjoying one another’s company.