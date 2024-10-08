Kanye West & Bianca Censori Reportedly Headed For Divorce After Hitting A ‘Rough Patch’ Two Years Into Marriage

It looks like there’s trouble in paradise for Kanye West and his wife of nearly two years, Bianca Censori.

After tying the knot in December 2022, multiple sources have revealed to TMZ that the pair has called it quits. According to the outlet, Ye and Bianca have been telling people around them they broke up a few weeks ago, leading Censori down to Australia, where she’s been spending time with her family.

TMZ goes on to report that Kanye has been telling people close to him he plans to live in Tokyo and divorce Bianca.

This comes just a few days after the rapper was spotted having a meal at a local Jamaican restaurant in Japan, with his wife noticeably absent from the trip.

Though it’s only been a few weeks since they were last spotted together, Ye and Bianca have been pretty inseparable since they first started dating, so the distance is notable. The couple was last photographed together on Sept. 20, going on a shopping spree in Tokyo as Censori rocked her signature barely-there street style.

It’s currently unknown what led to this rough patch, but according to reports from Daily Mail, insiders claim the pair had already been “drifting apart” before a recent visit from Bianca’s family confirmed the end of their romance.

“They broke up some time ago,” a source told the outlet. “Bianca started to see the relationship in a new light when her friends and family voiced concerns about the way she was dressing in public and Kanye felt that she wasn’t as into him as she was in the beginning.” The source continued, “There are no hard feelings but she couldn’t ignore her family when they asked her to explain the stranger parts of their relationship. They have broken up before so there is a chance they’ll reunite.”

Bianca was seen with her sisters, Alyssia and Angelina, and their mother Alexandra, in August after they flew in to visit her in Los Angeles. Though the couple were reportedly already “drifting,” everything is said to have changed after their visit.

“She spent some time with her family and was different afterwards,’ the insider explained. “Kanye sensed it was coming because they have been drifting apart and people around him sense that he still wants to be with Kim.”

Another insider told Daily Mail that Bianca still cares for Ye, saying, “She does care deeply for him and loves his kids, but she also knows that he has issues that she could never correct.”

The source also said that friends believe Censori will walk away from the marriage “a very rich woman.”

“Her friends believe that she is ready to take him for what he is worth and walk away a very rich woman as they did not sign a prenup.”