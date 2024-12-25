It’s A Dirty Game: The Biggest Political Scandals Of 2024

2024 has been one for the books. It felt like we were never going to stop living through “unprecedented times”. It felt like every day there was someone being outed, exposed, charged, indicted, arrested, sentenced, and put on blast for dirty deeds. These were just “celebrity” scandals, these were politicians and government officials who had skeletons coming out of the closet at breakneck speed.

The long and short of it is that it’s been a hell of a year and there’s no better time to look back and celebrate what we’ve survived.

BOSSIP reported on North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson’s embarrassing ouster from the good graces of the Republican party after his freaky flings on an adult website. In unearthed comments attributed to his screen name “minisoldr”, Robinson claimed to regularly enjoy trans adult films and described himself as a “black nazi”.

It got so bad for Robinson that his staff quit mid-campaign, all his republican allies removed their support and turned off the money machine that was feeding his campaign.

Robinson wasn’t the only one who found himself in a bad spot. Flip the page to see who else found themselves under fire in 2024