Political scandals
It’s A Dirty Game: The Biggest Political Scandals Of 2024
2024 has been one for the books. It felt like we were never going to stop living through “unprecedented times”. It felt like every day there was someone being outed, exposed, charged, indicted, arrested, sentenced, and put on blast for dirty deeds. These were just “celebrity” scandals, these were politicians and government officials who had skeletons coming out of the closet at breakneck speed.
The long and short of it is that it’s been a hell of a year and there’s no better time to look back and celebrate what we’ve survived.
BOSSIP reported on North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson’s embarrassing ouster from the good graces of the Republican party after his freaky flings on an adult website. In unearthed comments attributed to his screen name “minisoldr”, Robinson claimed to regularly enjoy trans adult films and described himself as a “black nazi”.
It got so bad for Robinson that his staff quit mid-campaign, all his republican allies removed their support and turned off the money machine that was feeding his campaign.
Robinson wasn’t the only one who found himself in a bad spot. Flip the page to see who else found themselves under fire in 2024
President Joe Biden found himself in a very difficult position during election season as concerned Democrats began to publicly call for him to drop out of the race despite having raised millions of dollars and garnering significant voter support. To his credit, in his dropout announcement Biden immediately endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for POTUS.
Following Donald Trump’s election victory over Vice President Kamala Harris, he began naming all his most loyal bootlickers. Congressman Matt Gaetz was set to be considered for Attorney General of the United States when he suddenly dropped out of consideration. Why would he give up such a prestigious opportunity, you ask? Well, CNN notified Gaetz that they would be publishing an article detailing a sexual dalliances with multiple women at the same time, including a 17-year-old girl.
Yikes.
Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani was found guilty of harassing Georgia poll workers, two Black women, by accusing them of fraud in the 2016 election. A judge ordered that the former NYC mayor pay Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea “Shaye” Moss $145 million in damages. BOSSIP recently reported that Giuliani went to the judge crying because the settlement rendered all his assets frozen and he couldn’t pay his bills.
*chef’s kiss*
