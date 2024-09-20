Black Nazi: North Carolina Gubernatorial Nominee Mark Robinson’s Hypocrisy Exposed, Comments On Adult Film Website Revealed

Unless you’re deep in the muck of political news, likely, you’ve never heard of Mark Robinson but we’re going to change that today. By the end of this article, you’ll probably know more than you ever wanted to know about the self-hating, bigoted, homophobic, xenophobic, Republican gubernatorial nominee for the state of North Carolina.

Robinson’s notoriety came largely due to his inflammatory comments about all the culture war talking points that weirdo conservatives are obsessed with. The News & Observer detailed some of Robinson’s most infamous lowlights. Here is what he said about abortion in a Facebook video he published in February 2019:

“It’s about killing the child because you weren’t responsible enough to keep your skirt down or your pants up — and not get pregnant by your own choice, because you felt like getting your groove thing on. And now instead of taking care of that child, you want to kill that child so your life can go on, being on easy street and you can keep running to the club every Friday night.”

Here’s what Robinson told a North Carolina church during a video-recorded June 2024 speech about how America should deal with “wicked people”:

“When the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, what did we do? We flew to Japan and we killed the Japanese army and navy. We didn’t even quibble about it. I didn’t start this fight, you did! You want to be left alone, you should have left me alone. We didn’t argue and capitulate and talk about, ‘Well, maybe we shouldn’t fight the Nazis that hard.’ No, they’re bad. Kill them. Some liberal somewhere is gonna say that sounds awful. Too bad,”

Lastly, and most damningly, here is what Robinson said during a speech at Asbury Baptist Church in 2021:

“There’s no reason anybody, anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth. And yes, I called it filth. And if you don’t like that I called it filth, come see me and I’ll explain it to you.”

Now that you understand who Mark Robinson is and what he believes, you should also know something else. CNN has uncovered some of Robinson’s previously held beliefs before he became so…conservative. Between 2008 and 2012, Robinson frequently visited, commented, and watched explicit adult sex content on a website called “Nude Africa” under the username “minisoldr”.

Back then, Robinson described himself as “perv” and a “black Nazi” and told stories about peeping into women’s showers as a teenager. Despite his hateful rhetoric toward the trans community, Robinson emphatically proclaimed his love for watching trans sex content on the site.

“I like watching tranny on girl porn! That’s f*cking hot! It takes the man out while leaving the man in!” Robinson wrote. “And yeah I’m a ‘perv’ too!”

Thursday, during an interview with CNN, Robinson did the worst job ever of trying to convince the public that none of those comments were made by him.

“This is not us. These are not our words. And this is not anything that is characteristic of me,” Robinson said. Presented with the litany of evidence connecting him with the minisoldr user name on Nude Africa, Robinson said, “I’m not going to get into the minutia of how somebody manufactured this, these salacious tabloid lies.”

Yes, Mark, we know that “us” didn’t make those comments, YOU did. What the hell is talking about “us”? We bet you don’t want “to get into the minutia”, you’d much rather be waist-deep in something else.

Get this guy and all the Republicans like him TF out of here and vote them all out of office on November 5.